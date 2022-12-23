Brenda Edwards left in tears after rehearsal reminds her of late son, Jamal Edwards Brenda was comforted by her Loose Women co-stars

During a heartbreaking moment from Friday's Loose Women, Brenda Edwards was left in tears as she rehearsed for the Christmas Eve special, Britain Get Singing, alongside her co-stars Coleen Nolan, Denise Welch and Linda Robson. The presenter, who recently lost her son Jamal Edwards in February, was overcome with grief after she performed a song that reminded her of him.

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon flooded with 'concerned' messages after family update

Prior to airing a short clip from Britain Get Singing, Kaye Adams, who was charged with helming the Loose Women panel, told viewers: "We have got an exclusive clip of Linda in rehearsal and for our Brenda, it got a bit emotional."

VIDEO: Brenda Edwards in tears after emotional rehearsal reminds her of son, Jamal Edwards

Loading the player...

Panning to a video of the Loose Women quartet as they practised a song, Brenda could be heard saying: "All of my family, they sing it in church so it's very poignant to me," before breaking down in tears.

She later explained, "It got me a little bit upset because my son passed away earlier in the year and at the moment everything is a trigger. I'm doing this in honour and in memory of my son, Jamal."

MORE: Loose Women's Saira Khan supports HELLO!'s Christmas Appeal

READ: Frankie Bridge is the bell of the ball at the Loose Women Christmas party

"I've had a tough year and talking to the ladies was very comforting," added Brenda. "I am really grateful that I've had them as that unit around me."

The Loose Women ladies were rehearsing for Britain Get Singing

After the clip concluded to roaring applause and support from the audience, Kaye then said:

"Well we're very lucky to have Brenda, we're so incredibly proud of her, of the whole group in fact, and without giving too much away you can see their amazing final performance of 'A Bridge Over Troubled Water' on Britain Get Singing tomorrow night. That is Christmas Eve at 8:05pm on ITV1."

Jamal Edwards sadly passed away in February

Back in February, it was first announced that music entrepreneur and DJ Jamal had sadly passed away at the age of 31 years old. Following his death, in July his mum Brenda shared an emotional statement on Instagram. It read:

"I have sadly learned that the cause of Jamal's devastating passing was due to cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs and I wanted to address this myself to everyone who loved, admired and respected my son."

Brenda continued that she is in "a state of shock," and is still trying to process it, but issued a warning to others regarding drug use. "It takes just one bad reaction to destroy lives," Brenda added, before emphasising Jamal's zest for life and passion for helping others.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.