Loose Women stars put on united front for heartbreaking reason Charlene White, Judi Love, Brenda Edwards and Kelle Bryan came together on Thursday

The Loose Women stars have always stuck together through thick and thin, and on Thursday they came together in support of their colleague, Brenda Edwards.

Putting on a united front as each of the panellists stepped out in royal blue, it was revealed that Charlene White, Judi Love, Brenda Edwards and Kelle Bryan had worn the sentimental colour as a moving tribute to Brenda's late son, Jamal Edwards. Click the video below to see what the Loose Women had to say about the decision...

Loading the player...

Prior to the show's airing, presenter Charlene also posted about wearing blue on Twitter, writing: "Backstage at @loosewomen … This afternoon we're dressed in blue, supporting Brenda, as she pays tribute to Jamal on the show - a year on from his death. Join us at 12.30 #Sisterhood."

MORE: Brenda Edwards inundated with support on first anniversary of son's death

READ: Loose Women's Jane Moore reveals special treat following difficult past months

It was on 20 February 2022, that the celebrated music entrepreneur and DJ sadly passed away at the age of 31, following a suspected heart attack. In an emotional statement, Brenda wrote: "I have sadly learned that the cause of Jamal's devastating passing was due to cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs and I wanted to address this myself to everyone who loved, admired and respected my son."

Backstage at @loosewomen … This afternoon we’re dressed in blue, supporting Brenda, as she pays tribute to Jamal on the show - a year on from his death. Join us at 12.30 #Sisterhood pic.twitter.com/emmqkSqjo0 — Charlene White (@CharleneWhite) February 23, 2023

All of the Loose Women panellists stepped out in royal blue following the anniversary of Jamal Edwards' death

Issuing a warning, she continued: "These types of substances are extremely unpredictable and we can only hope that this will encourage others to think wisely when faced with similar situations in future."

Since Jamal's death, Brenda has spoken about her decision to wear blue in tribute to her beloved son. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, she explained that the music star had arranged a will, which contained extremely specific instructions for his funeral.

The colour blue was particularly meaningful to Jamal

"He wanted blue to be represented, which is... You know, I'm trying to represent the blue," she said. "He loved Chelsea as a lot of people know. He wanted Luton to be involved as that's where he was born and it was a really beautiful service."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.