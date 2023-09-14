Strictly star Adam Thomas admits fears over health issue impacting show

Adam Thomas is getting ready for his debut on the dancefloor of Strictly Come Dancing, but the former Emmerdale star has admitted he's worried his health could hold him back.

Earlier in the year, the 35-year-old revealed that he had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, and speaking to HELLO! and other media outlets, he voiced his worries about his the illness could impact on his time on the show. "I'm very worried about it, there's no there's no shadow of a doubt about that," he admitted.

WATCH: Strictly stars show off their moves for the first time

"I'll just hopefully crack on and hopefully the pain isn't too much. It's gonna set me back a little bit, there's things I can and cannot do, just got to work with it. And I've got an amazing dancer."

Speaking out about his condition alongside a photo of his family, he explained: "I've been in a lot of pain since January, it started with my knees and then travelled to my wrists, fingers and now ankles and toes. I never knew what was happening and finally after several blood tests and back and forth to doctors and hospitals, I've been diagnosed with rheumatoid Arthritis!"

© BBC Adam will be making his dancefloor debut soon!

Admitting he was surprised to hear of his diagnosis, Adam added: "I thought that was something people, later on in there life get… but that's not the case, clearly! It's been a tough old year but… Finally, I'm on the right plan now! Finally getting it under control. For now!"

This means that in his ongoing rivalry with brothers he might not be able to match some of the records. "It's on ongoing thing with me and my brothers," he joked. "My brother did Love Island, he came third, I did the jungle and came third and Ryan did Big Brother and he came first, and now I'm gonna step up my game.

© ITV/Shutterstock Adam and his brothers have a small rivalry

"I don't think that's gonna happen, but I'm trying but ya know we all have a bit of a joke and everything but between all of us we pretty much ticked off every every reality show we're gonna be out of work after this!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Adam admitted that his wife, Caroline Daly, who is a dancer hasn't been sharing tips with him. He quipped: "None whatsoever. I wish she had but no, not yet."

© Instagram Adam's wife decided against giving him dance advice

Adam is best known for portraying Adam Barton in ITV's Emmerdale, as well as for his role as Donte Charles in BBC One's Waterloo Road. He also finished in third place in the 2016 series of ITV's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.

On signing up for the 2023 series, Adam said: "I am so excited to be joining the cast of this year's Strictly Come Dancing. I've been such a big fan of the show for years, I can't believe I'm actually doing it!"

© Ray Burniston We can't wait for Adam to make his debut!

He admitted: "I can't dance to save my life but I'm buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor... I can't wait!"

