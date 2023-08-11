Adam Thomas reveals secret health battle ahead of Strictly appearance

Adam Thomas has opened up about his secret health diagnosis with arthritis in a lengthy Instagram post.

Despite being in "a lot of pain," the former Emmerdale star confessed the diagnosis spurred his decision to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing.

WATCH: Can you name BBC's Strictly Come Dancing previous winners?

Alongside an image with his family, Adam explained how he's had a "tough" year and is relieved that he is now finally receiving treatment. "Well it's my birthday tomorrow and I turn 35!!" he said on Thursday evening.

"How did that happen, does this mean I should stop acting like a kid now haha. As much as I act like a kid, my body is telling another story…

"I've been in a lot of pain since January, it started with my knees and then travelled to my wrists, fingers and now ankles and toes. I never knew what was happening and finally after several blood tests and back and forth to doctors and hospitals, I've been diagnosed with rheumatoid Arthritis!"

© Instagram Adam with his wife Caroline and their two children

Admitting he was surprised to hear of his diagnosis, Adam added: "I thought that was something people, later on in there life get… but that's not the case, clearly! It's been a tough old year but… Finally, I'm on the right plan now! Finally getting it under control. For now!"

The dad-of-two, who has been married to wife Caroline Daly since 2017, revealed that "some days are better than others". He said: "It's been hard not being able to train properly, it's has had a huge knock-on effect for me personally, but not only that for my family too!!

"And I just want to say thank you to @carolinethomas23 and the kids for going on this journey with me, as I know it's been challenging and frustrating at times but hopefully we’re on the right path now! I don't know too much about the condition yet as am still learning but, what I have done is learnt a lot about myself and the fact I’d be lost without this lot!"

© getty The actor will star in this year's Strictly

On his decision to sign up for Strictly, Adam explained: "I just want to be able to move again, get fit and do it, all with a smile on my face! It really couldn't have come at a better time I'm a firm believer of everything happening for a reason, and I know the journey I’ve been on was meant to happen, to never take small things in life for granted! …Like going for a run, playing with my kids and just being able to walk with no pain!

"I know it’s going to be tough and I’ve definitely got my work cut out but am up for the challenge and can not wait to get on that dance floor!! I suppose the reason am telling you this is if anyone out there, is suffering whatever your situation… stay strong get the right help where and when you can! But most importantly stay positive!"

The honest post was met with huge response, with Fleur East writing: "You’re so strong and with your family behind you, you can conquer anything. Can’t wait to see you smash it on strictly xx." His brother Scott Thomas commented: "Love you big twin! We’ve got this." Michelle Keegan added a series of heart emojis.

© BBC Adam is famous for starring in Emmerdale

Adam is best known for portraying Adam Barton in ITV's Emmerdale, as well as for his role as Donte Charles in BBC One's Waterloo Road. He also finished in third place in the 2016 series of ITV's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.

On signing up for the 2023 series, Adam said: "I am so excited to be joining the cast of this year's Strictly Come Dancing. I've been such a big fan of the show for years, I can't believe I'm actually doing it!"

He admitted: "I can't dance to save my life but I'm buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor... I can't wait!"