Where is Harrison Boon from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Harrison Boon has become one of the most controversial contestants on Married At First Sight Australia. After joining season ten of the hit reality show, the 32-year-old builder was matched with Bronte Schofield – a 28-year-old online beauty educator. Despite tying the knot at the start of the series, however, by the final episode, they'd made the decision to divorce. So, what's the MAFS star been up to since leaving the show? We've got the lowdown…

As fans will remember, Harrison and Bronte faced a number of obstacles in their relationship. On their wedding day, the bride was forced to confront her groom after hearing rumours that he was dating someone outside of the show. And later in the series, Harrison was accused of gaslighting and manipulating Bronte by her sister Kirra, as well as their co-stars.

Since leaving MAFS, Harrison has addressed his side of the story. Taking to Instagram in April, he wrote: "Well that's a wrap. Still standing despite the girl group thinking it's all a big joke. That's ok, I'm used to people not agreeing with me. I know the truth, I know my values. They might not be appreciated in this experiment where people are running their own race and saying they're something when they're not, but that's ok. The real ones know. #MAFS."

© Channel 4 Harrison is planning to start a new career

During an interview with Daily Mail Australia, the father-of-one revealed that he's ready to take on a completely different career. "I want to have some uncomfortable conversations with people. I really want to try and shed a light on what single dads go through, especially with a vindictive ex-partner," he said. Ultimately, Harrison intends to use his platform to start dialogues about crucial topics faced by men.

Since divorcing Bronte, the former builder has also found love with his new girlfriend, Gina, 29. Chatting with Daily Mail Australia, he explained that his on-screen persona was so different to his character in real life, that Gina was shocked by his appearance on the show.

"She has never seen that side of me, and she probably never will," he said. "'Like, I don't go around trying to call people out and be in arguments in my day-to-day life. It's not who I am. I just want to get along with people and make the most out of life."

He added: "If you're the villain, you've got to put up with a lot of [expletive]. Your family gets attacked. You get these horrible stories written about you, podcasters with no conscience will come out and slander you. It's not a good place to be. It's not a platform you're going to get famous from. Like, it does open doors, but it closes a lot as well."

© Channel 4 Bronte is currently single and planning a "big move"

Earlier this week, Harrison shared several photos of his girlfriend Gina on Instagram, revealing that they've been busy spending time with friends, attending red-carpet events and travelling with his son. Meanwhile, Harrison's ex-wife Bronte appears to be single, and according to her Instagram account, she's gearing up for a "big move."

