Ant and Dec recently confirmed that a brand new series of Saturday Night Takeaway will be landing on ITV next year for its 20th series – much to the delight of fans.

But it's bittersweet because the upcoming series will mark the last of its kind for a while after the beloved presenting duo announced they would be taking a break from the show.

WATCH: Ant and Dec make big Byker Grove announcement

However, presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have promised to "go out with bang" for the final series and it has since been revealed they are even on the hunt for a new 'Little Ant and Dec'.

Remember the original mini duo? The adorable pair featured on the Saturday night show a number of times throughout previous series. From 2013, Neil Overend and Haydn Reid were the ones keeping viewers entertained as the sweet double-act, but prior to that, it was James Pallister and Dylan McKenna who portrayed Ant and Dec's pintsize lookalikes.

© Dave Hogan Mini Ant and Dec arrive at the National Television Awards 2006

The original duo kept audience members and A-listers alike entertained with their one-liners and cheeky humour between 2003 and 2006. They even had the opportunity to interview some high profile people and celebrities in the public eye such as Tony Blair, Will Smith and David Beckham during their time on the ITV variety show.

Now all grown up, James, Little Ant, went on to work for BMW while Dylan, Little Dec, went on to become a nutrition business owner.

In 2021, the foursome even had a sweet reunion and the two stars opened up about what it was like to see Ant and Dec again. Dylan said at the time: "It's always good to see Ant and Dec again. They were shocked when they saw us, it's been a few years since we have caught up and we are much taller! It was a really good experience."

© David M. Benett Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly after winning at the NTAs

Meanwhile, the TV superstar duo are on the hunt for a new Little Ant and Dec to take part in series 20 which will be the last before it takes a break. In a statement shared on social media, Ant said: "We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath."

His co-host, Declan Donnelly, added: "We still have a momentous 20th series to look forward to first so we will do our best to go out (for now) with a bang in 2024!"