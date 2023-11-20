Ant and Dec poke fun at Jamie-Lynn Spears during I’m a Celebrity premiere - and fans are saying same thing

I’m a Celebrity returned to our screens on Sunday night, and immediately saw Ant and Dec do what they do best; poke light-hearted fun at the new line-up of celebrities joining the jungle!

This time, Jamie-Lynn Spears was one of the stars entering the jungle for the first time, and the cheeky presenting duo couldn’t resist but poke fun at her apparent rule not to mention her sister, Britney.

WATCH: Jamie-Lynn talk part in a Bush Tucker Trial

Posting a clip of the pair, one posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Ant & Dec mocking Jamie Lynn’s obvious “don’t mention Britney” rule is top tier." In the clip, the presenters are introducing her as Dec. said: "Jamie-Lynn Spears, actress and singer but maybe best known for having one of the most famous siblings in the world."

Ant then chimed in, adding: "Yes, Bryan Spears! I can’t believe we’ve got THE Bryan Spears’ sister on this show! Remember guys, Jamie-Lynn is a person here, alright, not just Bryan Spears’ sister."

Fans were also loving Josie Gibson’s instant attempt to have Jamie-Lynn discuss her sibling, with one writing: "Josie asking Jamie Lynn 'who got you into music?' knowing damn well she doesn’t want to even mention Britney’s name." The Zoey 101 actress managed to avoid the question, telling Josie: "I've always kind of been into music, you know what I mean. writing and singing. My mom played the piano a lot."

Speaking about taking part on the show, Jamie-Lynn explained: "There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me so I don’t take any of it seriously. But I do think going on I’m A Celebrity will be a nice way for people to see the real me. This is an opportunity to be myself and do something really cool and have some awesome experiences in the meantime."

© ITV I'm a Celebrity camp

Jamie-Lynn and Britney have a complicated relationship, which Britney spoke about at length in her recent memoir, The Woman in Me. One excerpt reads: "My sister and I should have found comfort in each other but unfortunately that hasn't been the case. As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalising on it. She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous. I was really let down."

During the episode, Ant and Dec also poked fun at the show’s controversial signing of Nigel Farage by jokily apologising to the 'two' viewers of his GB News show, saying: "Sorry Keith. Sorry Linda."

Josie also teased Nigel in the opening episode when he explained to his fellow contestants that he wanted to do something "different in life," to which Josie replied: "It can't be worse than Brexit." Nigel said: "Oh… didn't take long did it? Didn't take long. I had a feeling we'd get a bit of that." The politician was also selected by the public to take part in the upcoming Bush Tucker Trial alongside Nella Rose.