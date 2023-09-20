Bridgerton fans think they’ve worked out major casting for season 3 - details

Bridgerton fans have been scouring the internet for any telltale clues for season three, and it looks like they have spotted a big one! Recent casting news has revealed that The Girl Before actor David Mumeni has joined in a regular role, and fans were quick to speculate about his character, Lord Samadani.

Taking to Reddit, one person wrote: "I'd think he has to do with [Penelope and Colin], the only ones who follow him on Instagram are Luke [Thompson] and Nicola [Coughlan] (and vice versa), and have shared things from his account. That of course if we think… the following means something, is because his role is related to them."

Another person speculated: "Is he perhaps a suitor interested in Pen?" A fan replied: "It could be, he is only 32 so he is in the Bridgerton's actors range. Or he could be a friend Colin made during his travels."

During the discussion, another person pointed out that as a 'regular’ cast member, the actor should appear in nearly every episode, writing: "Interesting! A regular role is defined as one of the main characters, appearing in nearly every episode," leading to speculation that his role might be related to another one of the siblings, Benedict. One person wrote: "Hmmm..... I cannot think of anyone else from the books who would be a regular, unless he is a Benedict plotline made for this season?" What do you think?

Season 3 will focus on Colin and Penelope

It could well be that David is set to be a suitor for Penelope, as the synopsis has revealed that the show will focus on her character’s attempts to find a husband, with the help of Colin. It read: "[Penelope has] decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."