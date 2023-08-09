Bridgerton star is so different in racy new Netflix thriller - watch trailer

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor's new Netflix thriller, Fair Play, is worlds away from her role as Daphne in the popular period series.

The 28-year-old actress is starring opposite Oppenheimer's Alden Ehrenreich in the erotic film, which will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 6 October before arriving on the streaming platform a week later. Watch the gripping trailer below.

The original film, follows financial analysts and engaged couple Emily and Luke, who are in a relationship forbidden by their shared employer. When Emily is offered an unexpected promotion, the shift in power dynamic threatens to unravel far more than their relationship.

The upcoming release, which is Chloe Domont's directorial debut, is described by Netflix as "a tense and emotional thrill ride that tests the very core of a young couple's relationship".

© Netflix Alden Ehrenreich as Luke and Phoebe Dynevor as Emily in Fair Play

The full synopsis reads: "When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, the couple must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition.

"In her feature debut, writer-director Chloe Domont weaves a taut relationship thriller, staring down the destructive gender dynamics that pit partners against each other in a world that is transforming faster than the rules can keep up. Also starring Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, and Sebastian De Souza, Fair Play unravels the uncomfortable collision of empowerment and ego."

© Netflix The thriller premieres on Netflix on 13 October

Speaking about the new film, director Chloe told Netflix: "It was a story that was burning inside of me and a story I couldn't not tell.

"I wanted to reckon with some unresolved feelings I had in the past, specifically dating men who I felt were threatened by either my ambition or any little bits of accomplishments. These dynamics should no longer be normalized," she added.

Who is starring in Netflix's Fair Play? Meet the cast

Phoebe Dynevor, who is best known for playing Daphne in Bridgerton, stars alongside Alden Ehrenreich in the drama. The 33-year-old actor is recognised for playing Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and most recently appeared in the comedy Cocaine Bear and Christopher Nolan's biographical film Oppenheimer.

Appearing alongside Phoebe and Alden are Eddie Marsan and Rich Sommer, who play two of Emily and Luke's co-workers at the One Crest Capital hedge fund.

© Netflix The thriller follows financial analysts and engaged couple Emily and Luke

On casting the two main leads, director Chloe said: "When I met with Alden and Phoebe for the roles, it was pretty instant that they were perfect for these characters.

"They're incredibly strong versatile actors that can do anything. And also what excited me about it was that they had never done anything like this before. I love to cast against type."

© Netflix Chloe Domont directs the film

Fair Play starts streaming on Netflix on 13 October.