Naga Munchetty sparked a reaction from viewers on Friday morning as she and BBC Breakfast co-star Ben Thompson shared a hilarious video on the programme while discussing the news.

The broadcasters, who are presenting alongside each other this week while Charlie Stayt takes a break, were showing viewers at home a viral video of a man being hit by a pigeon and Naga's response had fans in stitches.

WATCH: Naga Munchetty calls out Charlie Stayt in awkward moment

Naga's lost her composure somewhat during the programme due to laughing, and she even re-posted the funny video on X, formerly known as Twitter, followed by some laughing-face emojis. Fans reacted to Naga's post, with one person writing: "Just seen you lose it with the pigeon video - a good laugh is a great way to start the day x."

Another said: "Have you stopped laughing yet??" as a third added: "So happy to see you laugh so naturally it was infectious. I'm an #endosister who was very moved by your explanation of daily pain so anyday you get to laugh like that is a good one." A fourth commented: "Hilarious – Naga's uncontrolled laughter made me chuckle."

Naga presents the show between Thursday and Saturday each week and, usually, hosts alongside other Breakfast star Charlie Stayt. However, Charlie has been noticeably absent in recent weeks, leaving Naga to be joined by other presenters including Ben Thompson.

Ben often steps in for the main hosts when they are away from the sofa. He's also a familiar face to viewers over on BBC News, where he hosts the channel's daily business programme, Business Live.

© BBC Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast

Charlie has been a part of the BBC family since 2006. Prior to joining the BBC, Charlie was the principal anchor of Five News. His absence from Breakfast has not been explained, but it's possible the anchor is simply taking some time off.

Charlie isn't the only star who has been missing from the show recently. Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has been away from her usual spot on the programme since last week, with Matt Taylor mainly filling in for her.

© BBC Ben Thompson has been filling in for Charlie Stayt

Viewers have been commenting on Charlie's absence. One person previously wrote on social media: "@BenThompsonTV @TVNaga01 When is Charlie coming back on @BBCBreakfast?" A second added: "#bbcbreakfast Have Charlie and Naga fallen out? They never seem to appear together these days."