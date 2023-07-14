BBC Breakfast stars Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt's surprising salaries revealed

Naga and Charlie have been working together since 2014

BBC Breakfast stars Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt have been sharing the iconic red sofa for almost ten years, but their salaries are very different. Earlier this week, the broadcaster revealed its annual star salaries report for 2022-23, and the numbers might surprise you.

According to the BBC's new report, Naga currently takes home between £335,000 - £339,999 each year, while her colleague Charlie is paid between £190,000 - £194,999.

While fans might expect the two to be on identical wages, given their co-presenting roles on BBC Breakfast, it looks like Naga earns a significantly higher wage because of her additional duties hosting Radio 5 Live's Naga Munchetty Programme.

As it turns out, Naga has actually had a pay decrease this year as she was previously earning £365,000-£369,999 between 2021 and 2022. It has not been confirmed whether Charlie's current salary represents a pay increase or decrease.

Meanwhile, the salaries of Naga and Charlie's BBC Breakfast castmates Sally Nugent, Jon Kay and Tina Daheley have also been released in the report.

Currently, Sally Nugent, who works solely for BBC Breakfast is earning between £178,000 - £184,999 per year.

Jon Kay – who acts as the show's news correspondent – is banking £185,000 - £189,999 and Tina Daheley is earning £240,000 - £244,999.

Much like Naga, Tina's higher salary factors in her various gigs for the BBC. As well as appearing on the Breakfast programme, the 42-year-old provides coverage on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show and presents BBC One News Bulletins.

Aside from the stars of BBC Breakfast, the BBC's report has also revealed the highest-paid presenters overall, with Gary Lineker snagging the top spot.

As a result of his duties on Match of the Day, plus his coverage of major sporting events including the Premier League, FA Cup and World Cup 2022, Gary is earning between £1,350,000-£1,354,999 per year. Other presenters included in the top five highest earners were Zoe Ball, Alan Shearer, Huw Edwards and Stephen Nolan.

Naga and Charlie's differing salaries have never appeared to cause tension, and the two have clearly become good friends, having been snapped enjoying a post-work pint at a pub in Manchester recently.

Back in 2020, Naga also confirmed their close bond on Twitter. At the time, House of Games host Richard Osman had penned: "Like all great TV couples, I think Charlie and Naga have a special form of telepathy. The sort of telepathy where you whisper answers to each other."

Quickly responding to the tweet, Naga replied: "YES," alongside three laughing face emojis.