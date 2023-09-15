BBC Breakfast star Charlie Stayt replaced as Naga Munchetty returns - details

Following Naga Munchetty's absence last week, it's now her co-star Charlie Stayt who's missing. As fans tuned into BBC Breakfast on Friday, it was fellow journalist Ben Thompson who sat alongside Naga on the iconic red sofa.

Charlie Stayt was missing from BBC Breakfast on Friday

While Charlie's absence is yet to be explained, Naga and Ben were happy to fill in for him, and shared a joke or two in between segments. Having worked for the BBC since 2001, Ben has been a familiar face in the newsroom and regularly appears on Breakfast.

© BBC Ben Thompson was able to fill in for him

Viewers will also recognise Ben from Business Live, the BBC's daily business programme broadcast around the world on the BBC News Channel and BBC World News.

WATCH: Naga Munchetty calls out Charlie Stayt in tense moment

Charlie's break from the show comes one week after Naga herself, took time away from Breakfast.

While the star initially sparked concern after missing her regular TV and radio spots, Naga eventually confirmed that she was away on a golf trip in Scotland.

Posting on her Instagram, Naga shared a series of images from the stunning golf course and surrounding areas at Castle Stuart Golf Links. Another photo showed Naga with some friends on the course as they enjoyed a round of golf, and a third captured a stunning sunset.

She captioned the post: "A week in my happy place. Great fun, amazing weather and lots of golf to contend with. Felt fabulous to be somewhere so peaceful and full of laughter with friends."

© BBC Sarah Campbell and Charlie Stayt covered for Naga last week

Naga added: "Even managed to fit in some running along the coast and course (and no, I didn't run on the greens!) Can't wait to be there again."

MORE: Naga Munchetty sparks reaction with photos after recent BBC Breakfast absence

READ: BBC Breakfast host speaks out to thank fans for support after announcing exit

While fans were happy to see Naga enjoying herself, many had missed seeing her in the newsroom. During her mini-break, Charlie and Royal Correspondent Sarah Campbell took the reins.

Despite the recent shakeup on the BBC Breakfast news desk, we're hoping to see dream team Naga and Charlie reunited next week. The duo are also known to co-present the show on Saturday mornings, so perhaps we'll see Charlie over the weekend!