Naga Munchetty was noticeably absent from her spot on the red sofa last week when she took some time away from her presenting duties on BBC Breakfast, but it seems it was for a good reason.

The TV and radio broadcaster was enjoying a well-earned break in Scotland on a golfing trip and Naga posted some stunning snaps to mark the end of her holiday.

WATCH: Naga Munchetty calls out Charlie Stayt in tense moment

Posting on her Instagram, Naga shared a series of images from the stunning golf course and surrounding areas at Castle Stuart Golf Links. Another photo showed Naga with some friends on the course as they enjoyed a round of golf, and another showed a stunning sunset. We can see why the television presenter was in her element in the gorgeous destination!

She captioned the post: "A week in my happy place. Great fun, amazing weather and lots of golf to contend with. Felt fabulous to be somewhere so peaceful and full of laughter with friends."

Naga added: "Even managed to fit in some running along the coast and course (and no, I didn't run on the greens!) Can't wait to be there again."

Plenty of Naga's followers responded to her post in the comments section, with many marvelling at how beautiful her tip looked. "Beautiful pics Naga, pleased you enjoyed your well deserved break. All good wishes to you," said one fan.

Another wrote: "Batteries recharged and ready for anything. Great to see you've had such a fabulous break. Looking forward to seeing you back on my telly." A third added: "Never been more jealous," as a fourth commented: "Enjoy your break Naga you deserve a rest."

Naga usually hosts BBC Breakfast alongside Charlie Stayt between Thursday and Saturday each week, it's not been confirmed when the broadcaster will be back to her regular slot.

The presenter is known and well-loved for her candour both on the show and on social media and, last week, she responded to a viewer on Twitter, now known as X, who criticised her outfit.

The viewer wrote online: "@BBCBreakfast What is @TVNaga01 wearing?? Looks like she's come straight to work from a night out at a sleazy single's nightclub…"

But Naga wrote back wittily: "Sssssh... don't tell anyone. (btw - it's called a dress)." Her response then prompted others to send their support to Naga. One person wrote: "I love that dress. You look great Naga," while another added: "Looks absolutely fabulous."

A third fan tweeted: "You continue to do you! You looked fabulous as usual."