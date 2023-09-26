Dancing with the Stars 2023: Season 32 premiere LIVE

- Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars will air on ABC
- 14 celebrity contestants are vying for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy
- Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro are hosting the new season, with Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough as judges
Brady Bunch in the Ballroom!
Barry Williams aka Greg Brady of The Brady Bunch and his partner Peta Murgatroyd danced a positively euphoric foxtrot to "It's a Sunshine Day" from, what else, The Brady Bunch!
The judges have spoken: Carrie Ann mentioned that despite a few mistakes, Barry knew how to play to the audience, Derek gushed over him for being fun and "effortless" at the age of 68, Bruno called it a "foxtrot with a sunny disposition" and complimented him for a great debut.
Everyone cheered him on for wanting to be on the show for 17 years and finally achieving that goal. And here are the scores: 6, 5, 5, a total of 16 out of 30!
The first dance (and scores) of the season!
Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy started us off with a cha-cha-cha to "Peanut Butter Jelly" by Galantis.
The judges have spoken: Carrie Ann Inaba called out the slight missed timing but stated she had the "it factor," Derek Hough called for her to be more contained while calling her first dance "sensational," and Bruno Tonioli deemed her a "natural" when it came to her performance.
And here are the first scores (in order, Carrie Ann, Derek, Bruno): 6, 6, 6, a total of 18 out of 30!
Len Goodman Tribute
The hosts acknowledged up top the devastating absence of Len Goodman, who announced last season that he would be retiring from the show and tragically passed away at the age of 78 earlier this year.
Julianne called him "irreplaceable" as she showed the audience a glimpse of the newly designed Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, the ultimate prize for the season. The hosts also promised a tribute to the ballroom icon to come in the following weeks.
Here we go!
Hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough get an intergalactic outer space-themed introduction, which concludes with the pros' opening number to a remix of Dua Lipa's "Levitating."
This is the first season for Julianne as a co-host, having previously served as a judge and professional dancer (the most successful in the show's history). Alfonso joined the show as a co-host last season after participating in and winning season 19.
Some additional intel...
Want to learn more about some of our contestants tonight? Here are a few reads we think you might enjoy...
MORE: Who is DWTS star Ariana Madix dating after Tom Sandoval, Vanderpump Rules bombshell? Meet her new beau
MORE: Alyson Hannigan movies and TV shows: where you might know her from
MORE: 5 shocking Dancing with the Stars feuds – Carrie Ann Inaba, Julianne Hough and more
MORE: DWTS 2023 pro Britt Stewart reveals which judge she's most nervous to impress, teases season 32
MORE: See inside Dancing with the Stars' Bruno Tonioli two very different homes
MORE: Remembering the Dancing with the Stars icons who have died
Welcome to the Dancing with the Stars season 32 premiere!
Hello! Welcome to our Dancing with the Stars premiere night live blog, where we’ll be recapping the very first episode of season 32!
Follow along as we explore the episode’s highs, the lows, the season’s very first dances, and (potentially) the very first goodbye. Stay tuned!
P.S. Want a refresher on who’s competing this season? Check out the full cast below:
READ: Dancing with the Stars 2023 full cast: Alyson Hannigan, Marvel stars, Mauricio Umansky, and more!