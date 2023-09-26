Dancing with the Stars 2023: Season 32 premiere LIVE

Barry Williams aka Greg Brady of The Brady Bunch and his partner Peta Murgatroyd danced a positively euphoric foxtrot to "It's a Sunshine Day" from, what else, The Brady Bunch!

The judges have spoken: Carrie Ann mentioned that despite a few mistakes, Barry knew how to play to the audience, Derek gushed over him for being fun and "effortless" at the age of 68, Bruno called it a "foxtrot with a sunny disposition" and complimented him for a great debut.

Everyone cheered him on for wanting to be on the show for 17 years and finally achieving that goal. And here are the scores: 6, 5, 5, a total of 16 out of 30!

