GMA star Michael Strahan admits feeling 'stressed' in relatable Instagram post

GMA star Michael Strahan enjoyed a laugh with his assistant, Muqerem 'Mooch' Sina while talking about how he gets stressed worrying about something very particular – and we definitely can relate!

Chatting in the car with his assistant and a friend, he is mid-rant while discussing how he doesn't like it when people don't say what they want for their birthday. He said: "It's not because I don't wanna buy them anything, it's just easier. It's too much to think about! I get more stressed trying to figure out what people want.

"And so now at this point, I told you Mooch, 'What do you want for your birthday?'" Doing an impression of her, he continued: "'Oh, I don't want anything.'"

WATCH: The star said that looking for birthday presents stresses him out

Mooch, who is filming, replied: "But what am I going to say? That's so awkward." However, Michael continued: "Ask me what I want for my birthday! I'll take a Rolex," to which she wittily replied: "Yeah, same."

Laughing, Michael concluded: "Okay, well you should say that, too late now, birthday's over! She never told me! I'd have hooked you up… You don't ask, you can't receive!"

Michael wished his assistant many happy returns on her birthday in early September, sharing a post which read: "Happy birthday @moochysina!!!! Mooch is my assistant and I couldn't do it without her!! Enjoy your day Mooch!" The pair clearly have a close friendship, as she replied: "Thanks boss!! Love and appreciate you!"

Michael often shares snaps of his family, friends and career on Instagram, and recently reflected on "tough stuff" while sharing some sweet photos of his family and co-stars. At the time, he wrote: "It takes a team to get through tough stuff and I am grateful for mine and wouldn't be where I am without these folks and many others throughout my life.

"I want to take this moment to show it also takes teams like @tcjayfund and @tacklecancr to tackle pediatric cancer. Proud to take part in the #showusyourteam initiative started by my former Head Coach, Tom Coughlin & teammate Eli Manning."

© Noam Galai Michael Strahan in the GMA studios

Although Michael didn't allude to what he meant by "tough times", the TV personality has faced difficulties over the years, including exiting Live! with Kelly and Michael back in 2016, leaving his co-star Kelly Ripa "blindsided".

He since told the New York Times that the situation could have been handled better, explaining: "I don’t want to be on the show and feel like everyone else is carrying me. I want us all to be successful. I’ve done things where I went in with team concepts, and I got there and realized it’s not about the team. It’s selfish, and I don’t operate well under that.

© Getty Kelly Ripa felt blindsided after Michael Strahan decided to leave Live! for Good Morning America

"In sports, you can put as many great players as you want on a team, but if one guy out there is worried about himself, it will not work. Then on television, I’ve had jobs where I got there and felt like, 'Wow, I didn’t know I was supposed to be a sidekick.' I thought I was coming here to be a partner… When it was time to go, it was time to go. Certain things that were going on behind the scenes just caught up."