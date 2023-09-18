Michael Strahan hints at new role amid recent absence from GMA desk

The GMA host was away from his desk for several weeks

Good Morning America host, Michael Strahan, has been making waves outside the morning show's familiar setting.

Recently, the 51-year-old has been conspicuously absent from GMA, sparking curiosity among fans. As it turns out, Michael has been busily involved with projects rooted in his initial passion: football.

Michael, known for his illustrious career in football before venturing into broadcasting, has taken to Instagram to reveal his recent association with Big Noon Kickoff, a primetime pregame show for Saturday football games.

In this capacity, he not only interviews football players but also offers insightful analyses of the games.

© Instagram Michael promotes his passion

In a spirited Instagram post, Michael expressed: "You know who I'm rooting for today. Let's go @deionsanders and @cubuffsfootball! #WeHere @smacentertainment @bnkonfox."

This shows that his passion for the game remains undiminished. While this is a new season, Michael's involvement with football commentary isn't a recent development; he has been a part of the football season broadcast for years.

© Noam Galai Michael Strahan in the GMA studios

Football wasn't the only topic Michael discussed on his platform. On Sunday, he enthusiastically promoted a book by one of his ABC colleagues, relating it to Colorado Football.

Sharing a photo of himself holding the book, Michael wrote: "What a win for @cubuffsfootball and coach @deionsanders. Way to keep fighting till the end. My friend @mattgutmanabc wrote the perfect book to sum it up! #NoTimeToPanic. Check it out!!"

Michael Strahan is leveraging his Men's Wearhouse line to craft stylish suits for The University of Colorado football team

The book in question, titled No Time to Panic: How I Curbed My Anxiety And Conquered a Lifetime of Panic Attacks, is authored by ABC News Chief National Correspondent, Matt Gutman. Responding to Michael's endorsement, Matt humorously commented: "Stray's beaming smile alone is a cure for anxiety!!"

Tuesday saw Michael making a much-awaited return to GMA, taking his familiar seat next to George Stephanopoulos and Linsey Davis.

Throughout the week, Rebecca Jarvis also joined the duo, filling in for Robin Roberts, who was away on her honeymoon.

Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan on GMA

Interestingly, Michael wasn't on GMA duty for the entirety of the preceding week. It's known that he spent some of those days on vacation, while on others, he was occupied with a significant personal milestone: taking his twin daughters to college.

While Rebecca covered for Michael on Monday, September 11, he was back on duty during the week that followed. However, there was another prolonged absence just before the Labor Day weekend and for most of August, for which no specific reason has been offered.