GMA's Michael Strahan makes fan's dream come true with heartwarming gesture – WATCH

Michael Strahan is the gift that keeps on giving! In a heartwarming moment, the Good Morning America host surprised a super fan – and her reaction is priceless. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Michael revealed the moment he pranked his new friend Jessica Dennehy on a video call. Watch the moment below…

A long-time fan of the former football player and TV star, Jessica has been following Michael's career since she was a little girl – and owns his football jersey "in every single colour." Michael decided to surprise Jessica after she declared in a Facebook post that her goal for 2023 was to meet him. He told his management team: "We have to find her, I have to say hello."

