﻿

GMA's Michael Strahan makes fan's dream come true with heartwarming gesture – WATCH

The TV personality pranked super fan, Jessica Dennehy

Michael Strahan is the gift that keeps on giving! In a heartwarming moment, the Good Morning America host surprised a super fan – and her reaction is priceless. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Michael revealed the moment he pranked his new friend Jessica Dennehy on a video call. Watch the moment below…

WATCH: Michael Strahan surprises super fan in heartwarming moment

Loading the player...

MORE: Michael Strahan celebrates Good Morning America family member as they make move away from show

READ: GMA's Rob Marciano urged to stay safe as he shares latest update amid time off show

A long-time fan of the former football player and TV star, Jessica has been following Michael's career since she was a little girl – and owns his football jersey "in every single colour." Michael decided to surprise Jessica after she declared in a Facebook post that her goal for 2023 was to meet him. He told his management team: "We have to find her, I have to say hello."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about michael strahan

More news