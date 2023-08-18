The Good Morning America anchor and former footballer gets up to a lot outside of the studio

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan surprised a fan on Thursday when his face turned up on a local billboard. The former New York Giants footballer turned news broadcaster shared the fan's reaction to seeing him on the advert on his Instagram story, evidently amused by the incident.

"I know @michaelstrahan is famous, but seeing him smile from the Men's Warehouse surprised me while I was in traffic!" Tom Kelly, a comedian who regularly performs warm-up gigs at live TV shows, penned alongside his post. "I laughed!" he added.

© Michael Strahan on Instagram Michael's Instagram story from Thursday

Michael shared the stand-up's story along with several laughing face emojis. Tom has actually worked as a warm-up act on several of the 51-year-old's shows, so it's likely the two know of each other.

Some of the programs which the comic has performed at include GMA itself, as well as The View, The $100 Million Pyramid and America's Got Talent. He has also performed at charity auctions and done virtual events, according to his own website's biography page.

Michael's billboard at Men's Warehouse was the result of his most recent fashion brand launch. In March 2023, he updated fans with a video sharing a behind-the-scenes insight into the very shoot which likely led to the picture which surprised Tom.

WATCH: Michael's behind-the-scenes snapshot into his modelling career

"Feeling confident and smiling is easy when the fit is right!" he commented alongside the video at the time, revealing how happy he was with his collection. Fans were also very supportive of the daytime TV star, with one writing: "I like all your outfits, I'm glad you're showing men it's nice to dress up and feel good & I hope you have a wonderful day."

The brand originally launched back in 2015, and then a year later he also released his MSX activewear line. Joining Michael in his passion for fashion are his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia Strahan.

© Broadimage/Shutterstock Michael Strahan with his daughters Isabella and Sophia in 2019

Michael shares the 19-year-olds with his ex-wife Jean Muggli, whom he married in 1999, and divorced in 2006. In addition to modelling some of their father's own designs, Isabella has modelled in the past for brands including Overtime and Sherri Hill. Sophia has also often taken to social media to share some beautiful looks on holiday with her friends, suggesting the modelling gene is something which they both share.

© Instagram Isabella Strahan modeling in July 2023

The duo are set to leave their father an empty nester this September, as they head off to study at college. Isabella has won a place to study at the University of Southern California, meanwhile Sophia is off to Duke University.

MORE: Michael Strahan reveals dream job away from GMA - with girlfriend by his side

© Instagram Michael Strahan's teenage daughters cheered on their famous dad at CVS recently

The pair most recently supported their proud father by posing in a CVS Pharmacy alongside another of his many affiliated products – this time his skin and shave routine brand. "@isabellastrahan and @sophialstrahan know how to put a smile on my face!!," he wrote as a caption to the photo of the duo, suggesting they'd shared the photo with him in a cute display of family pride to make him smile.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.