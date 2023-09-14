GMA's Michael Strahan left red faced live on air as co-stars react

Michael Strahan had his co-stars in stitches at the start of Thursday's Good Morning America, as he showcased his singing skills live on the show.

The former NFL champion proved he's a fan of NSYNC as he read the daily headlines at the start of the show, providing a voiceover as the segment cut to the boy band teasing new music.

"It's going to be," he sang, before telling viewers: "Fans are losing their minds over more NSYNC news," as the band confirmed their new song, Better Place, their first single in 22 years.

As the news segment cut back to the studio, a slightly red faced Michael told his co-stars Rebecca Jarvis - who is filling in for Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos: "I didn't have my tea before I did that, I needed to warm up my voice," he said, as Rebecca and George burst out laughing.

The dad-of-four is no stranger to poking fun of himself, and often shares fun updates on social media. He is always the first to get involved in dance videos with his teenage daughters, Sophia and Isabella, 18, featured on TikTok.

© Sean Zanni Michael Strahan had his GMA co-stars in stitches on Thursday's show

The star is back on Good Morning America after a whirlwind few weeks, having taken time off to take his daughters to college.

Michael shares his youngest daughters with ex Jean Strahan, and has become an empty nester after waving them both off to different states.

© Instagram Michael Strahan recently became an empty nester when his twin daughters left home

Isabella has gone off to California, to study at the University of Southern California.

Her proud dad paid tribute to her ahead of her big move away from home, sharing on Instagram: "Out of high school and on to USC! So proud of you, Isabella! Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can’t wait to continue to watch you shine!!" Responding with equal enthusiasm, Isabella echoed with a spirited, "Fight on!"

© Getty Images Michael Strahan with his twin daughters Sophia and Isabella

Amidst all her successes, one thing stands out—Isabella's bio change on Instagram to "USC ‘27." Sophia, meanwhile, has gone off to study at North Carolina, at Duke College.

The GMA star shared several pictures of himself with the teenager, both taken outside the college and at Target, where they were shopping for dorm supplies. "Dropped off the youngest of the tribe @sophialstrahan at college!

© Getty Images Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos hosting GMA

"Can’t believe how time has flown by and I’m so proud of her. I know she’s going to crush college life!! #DukeDad," he wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Wow, time has flown by!" while another wrote: "This is so bittersweet!!" A third added: "Michael looks like such a proud Duke dad!"

