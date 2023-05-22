Katy Perry looks fabulous in sheer cut-out dress as time on American Idol comes to an end

Katy Perry has wrapped up yet another successful season as judge of American Idol, as the singing competition's 21st season has come to an end. The pop-star has been part of the American Idol family since 2018, when she joined the 18th season.

The finale, which aired Sunday, May 22, saw Hawai'i native Iam Tongi, 18, take first place, following his performance of his original song "I'll Be Seeing You." Contestants Megan Danielle, 19, and Colin Stough, 18, placed second and third, respectively.

For her final appearance on this season of American Idol, Katy opted to go out with a bang, and as usual, landed on a fabulous look for the special night.

For the finale, the "Firework" singer donned a stunning orange-hued dress that perfectly ushered in the upcoming summer season.

The dress, which she posted a stunning photo of on her Instagram, is skin-tight, and features a see-through, mesh skirt with a lengthy train, and center cut-outs running down her chest, anchored in the center with an orange rose on each.

Keeping up with the summer vibe of the look, Katy opted to keep her signature, jet-black hair down in tousled waves, and had natural, peachy-hued make-up with a glowy, sunkissed effect.

However, beautiful as her make-up was, it was no match against the tears the judge shed during the final episode, after Iam's emotional performance.

She told him: "Can I just say one thing? In between you and Megan [Danielle] I had to grab a little tissue and fold it into a triangle because every time you come on and you sing the vibration that comes out of your mouth, it goes through the weeds of people's hearts and it just gets to them," adding: "It moves us so much. So when you sing, I am ready to feel, baby."

© Getty Host Ryan Seacrest with the three judges and winner of the season

It wasn't the first time the winner brought the judges to tears, as during his very first audition, he even had fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan also in tears. For his try-out, he opted to sing James Blunt's "Monsters," dedicated to his late father, who passed just months before his audition for the show.

At the time, after concluding his performance, Lionel told him: "I was not worried about whether you were going to make it through the song, I was worried about whether we were going to make it through the song. Your daddy is very proud."

© Getty Luke, Katy and Lionel during the season finale

Katy then added: "What a fantastic song to pick. You're making these grown men cry," as Luke also emotionally noted: "I cannot handle your heartbreak about your dad because my nephew lost his dad and he came to live with me and just seeing you missing your dad sucks. Gosh man, you've got a great voice. You did everything perfectly and I love you and want to see you have fun."

