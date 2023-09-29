The Repair Shop's Jay Blades sparks joy with behind-the-scenes photo from special episode

The Repair Shop team have been busy filming the upcoming Christmas special this week, and it looks like they’re having the best time in Chichester. Keeping fans updated on the festive episode, Jay Blades, 53, shared a snap of the Weald and Downland Living Museum on Friday, and it’s been totally transformed! With twinkling fairy lights, bright white snow and Christmas trees stationed out front, the barn has never looked so beautiful.

Captioning the atmospheric snap, Jay wrote: “THOUGHT OF THE DAY. If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door. #dontletothersholdyouback.”

Sparking a reaction from his 160k followers, fans were left in awe by Jay’s post. “Wow, what a beautiful photo of @therepairshoptv barn, absolutely stunning and so very true today’s thought,” wrote one. “Oooh NICE!!! I love that,” added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: “Great thought of the day Jay thank you.”

Jay isn’t the first Repair Shop star to speak about the show’s Christmas special. Earlier this month, woodwork restorer and fellow expert, Will Kirk, shared a selfie to his Instagram alongside Dominic Chinea, which teased what’s to come.

Will wrote in the caption: "And just like that, Christmas was over before it had even begun. That's a wrap for this year's Christmas special. I can't wait to see how it looks later in the year. Well done team!"

Among the snaps, fans got a glimpse of the newly-decorated barn, as well as Will and Dominic’s incredible Christmas jumpers and Santa hats. Inundated with replies from fans, it seems that viewers are already counting down the days until December.

One person wrote: "I'm crossing my fingers that you did secret Santa this year? I cry every time I watch the one where you receive a scarf knitted by Dom," to which a second fan responded: "That's my favourite one too. I've even got it recorded so I can watch it again whenever I want!"

A third fan echoed this, asking Will: "Oh my goodness! It’s my favourite Christmas special. Please, please say you did secret Santa? I love watching you guys show off your creativity and make such thoughtful gifts."

A fourth, meanwhile, commented: "My very favourite episode of the year! Yes, please spend time showing the making and receiving of gifts for each other!"

While few details have been released about the episode, as with previous years, the Christmas episode of The Repair Shop is historically shown at some point in December. Last year’s special saw the experts take on five festive fixes, which included a battered trombone, a damaged Christmas tree, an old projector, worn out toy Santa decoration and a 1960s home bar previously used for Christmas parties. We can’t wait to see what they’re working on this year!