Renegade Nell: Everything to know from star-studded cast led by Louisa Harland, plot details, and filming location

Disney+'s latest offering comes in the form of Renegade Nell, a new fantasy-drama series penned by Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright.

Set in 18th century England, the series follows titular heroine Nell Jackson, who unexpectedly becomes a notorious highwaywoman after being framed for murder. Intrigued? Keep reading for all you need to know about the drama, from its star-studded cast to where it was filmed…

WATCH: Louisa Harland stars in Renegade Nell

What is Renegade Nell about?

The series tells the story of Nell Jackson, who after finding herself framed for murder comes under the protection of a magical fairy-like spirit called Billy Blind, who appears whenever she's in danger to give her the super strength she needs to fight her way out of the situation.

Together, with her younger sisters Roxy and George and the help of stable boy Rasselas, Nell must fight the evil forces conjured by malevolent political schemer the Earl of Poynton, who'll stop at nothing to bring her down.

© Disney+ Bo Bragason, Florence Keen and Louisa Harland star in Renegade Nell

Who stars in Renegade Nell?

Starring as Nell is Louisa Harland, who's perhaps best known for playing Orla in the Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the World Premiere in London, Louisa said it was Sally Wainwright, director Ben Taylor and the "thought of rewriting history" that drew her to the role.

Sally Wainwright penned the drama

The Irish actress stars alongside Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) as Billy Blind, who Nick described as "a sprite" based on a folklore legend from the 1700s.

Meanwhile, Adrian Lester (Trigger Point) steps into the role of the Earl of Poynton, while Alice Kremelberg (The Sinner) plays the widowed Sofia Wilmot, who teams up with the Earl in search of power and independence.

© © 2022 Disney+, Inc. Adrian Lester as the Earl of Poynton in Renegade Nell

Chatting with HELLO! about why she took on the role, Alice said: "I was so raptured by the script. Sally's writing is so incredible, all the characters are so complex. It's a story that I've never seen before."

Elsewhere, Frank Dillane (The Essex Serpent) plays charming rogue with a dangerous ego Charles Devereux, with Joely Richardson (The Gentlemen) portraying newspaper magnate Lady Eularia Moggerhanger.

© Disney+ Joely Richardson plays Lady Eularia Moggerhanger in Renegade Nell

Newcomers Bo Bragason and Florence Keen portray Nell's younger sisters, with Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson as their father, and Enyi Okoronkwo (The Lazarus Project) as spirited stable boy Rasselas.

Rounding out the cast are Pip Torrens (The Crown) as Lord Blancheford, Jake Dunn (Big Boys) as Thomas Blancheford.

Where was Renegade Nell filmed?

The show was filmed at Ealing Studios, as well as various locations across the English countryside.

On scouting for locations, director Ben Taylor told HELLO! at the World Premiere: "We looked at and shot in almost every possible forest in and around London. So it's a real mix of exteriors.

© Disney+ Alice Kremelberg as Sofia Wilmot

"The stately homes were the usual fare that you've seen in other stuff before but we wanted to frame them in a different way," he explained.

Enyi Okoronkwo, who plays Rasselas, added: "We were in amazing locations. The people who made the sets built whole villages in Oxfordshire."

Renegade Nell release date and episode schedule

Renegade Nell will arrive on Disney+ on Friday 29 March 2024, with all eight episodes available to binge at once.