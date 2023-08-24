Who is Jesse Williams dating? Everything we know

The Grey's Anatomy alum is currently starring in Only Murders in the Building

After stepping away from Grey's Anatomy, Jesse Williams has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building for season three. Introduced as the brooding documentary-maker Tobert, fans have already spied some chemistry between the character and Mabel Mora (played by Selena Gomez). But away from the show, is Jesse himself linked to anyone? Here's what we know…

WATCH: Only Murders in the Building season three - trailer

Is Jesse Williams in a relationship?

Currently, Jesse Williams appears to be in a relationship with Ciarra Pardo. While it's unclear when the couple first started dating, Jesse was pictured alongside the Art Director in 2017, so they've known each other for at least six years.

© Getty Currently, Jesse appears to be in a relationship with Ciarra Pardo

According to Radar Online, court documents obtained from Jesse's 2022 custody battle with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee describe Ciarra as his "longtime girlfriend".

The couple has always kept their romance private, but it looks like Jesse and Ciarra are still going strong. In June, Just Jared published photos of the pair heading to an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

© Getty Ciarra and Jesse Williams pictured alongside Olivia Fischa

The previous year, Mail Online also revealed snaps from the couple's romantic date day in New York. After enjoying a spot of lunch at the Italian restaurant Cipriani Downtown in Manhattan, Jesse and Ciarra were seen holding hands on an afternoon stroll.

Prior to his relationship with Ciarra, Jesse was married to estate agent and podcaster, Aryn Drake-Lee, from 2012 to 2020. Together they share two children – daughter, Sadie Williams and son, Maceo Williams. Prior to their wedding, Jesse and Aryn had already been together for five years.

© Getty The actor was previously married to Aryn Drake-Lee

While Jesse eventually filed for a divorce, which was finalized in October 2020, the former spouses have received significant media attention for their ongoing custody battle. After the Grey's Anatomy actor alleged that his ex-wife had been restricting his access to Sadie and Maceo, Aryn requested sole physical and legal custody of their children.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly in August 2017, Aryn stated: "Jesse would 'join in' when he was available and home, but he rarely took care of the children without my or [the nanny] Martiza's help and presence.

MORE: Inside Meryl Streep's 45-year marriage to husband Don Gummer

READ: Only Murders in the Building: Fans share same theory over Ben Glenroy's killer – and we're convinced

"Jesse became distant, secretive and was home less and less, traveling for unexplained reasons while telling the kids, 'Daddy is at work.' ... Another factor in their stability is to prevent the children from seeing a revolving door of intimate partners."

Jesse's representatives have since denied Aryn's claims, and in March 2021, the actor and his ex-wife were ordered to take an online course for "high-conflict parents".

© Getty The former couple were involved in a custody battle following their divorce

As of September 2022, Jesse was been awarded his requested custodial visits with his children, after relocating from Los Angeles to New York to star in a Broadway production, Take Me Out. The judge handling their case has also ruled that neither Jesse nor Aryn are permitted to make derogatory remarks about one another, whether that be in front of their children or on social media.