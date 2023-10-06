Jody Cundy has shared an update with his fans about whether he will be dancing on Saturday night for Strictly Come Dancing's movie week following his trip to the hospital.

The Paralympian, who is paired with professional dancer Jowita Pryzstal for the BBC competition, took to his social media to provide the update after his leg became infected during the week.

Posting on his Instagram Stories, the sportsman wrote: "You may have seen on It Takes Two, that I've picked up a minor niggle this week, that's meant I've missed a few days training.

"Everything seems to be settling down and I hope to be back on the @bbcstrictly dance floor this Saturday evening. #TeamWheelsandHeels."

Prior to his Instagram post, Jody appeared on Strictly's It Takes Two without his prosthetic leg on Thursday when he shared with host Janette Manrara what during the week. "It's been a week of highs and lows, the first two days have absolutely flown by," he began.

"By the end of day two we'd done the full routine a number of times from start to finish which I had not done for the previous two dances, so was really confident that we could just perfect everything for the Saturday."

Jody continued: "I got home on Tuesday night, took my leg off, and said 'Oh that's quite sore', and I didn't really think too much of it, I cleaned it, bathed it and made sure it was all okay. And then I got up at about four o'clock in the morning and I looked at my leg and it was warm, swollen, and I said 'That's getting infected I need to see somebody about it.'"

The athlete, who had his leg amputated when he was three years old, then revealed he made a trip to the hospital. "So, I got myself to the hospital and went to see the doctors there who prescribed some anti-biotics, and actually by the time morning came around I couldn't get my leg on so that was Wednesday's training out.

"And I tried again this morning [Thursday] to get my leg on, and I've not been able to today. It is healing and it is getting better, but at the moment I'm still not able to get my leg on.

© Guy Levy Jody Cundy CBE and Jowita Przystal danceing the Quickstep

"The hope is tomorrow. The swelling's gone down a little bit more, and we're in a situation where I can do a little bit of practise and pick up where we left on Tuesday. Fortunately, I'm in a position where I actually know the routine all the way through so that's good."

Jody and Jowita are billed to dance the American Smooth on Saturday evening as part of Strictly's movie week. The pair are set to perform their routine to the song Married Life from the Pixar film, Up.