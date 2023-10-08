Fair Play viewers saying same thing about Bridgerton star's saucy Netflix thriller

Netflix's latest thriller, Fair Play, landed on the streaming platform over the weekend, and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the racy new film.

Starring in the movie are Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Oppenheimer actor Alden Ehrenreich as financial analysts and engaged couple, Emily and Luke, who are keeping their forbidden relationship a secret from their shared employer.

WATCH: The trailer for Netflix's new thriller, Fair Play, starring Phoebe Dynevor

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers praised the gripping film, which marks director Chloe Domont's feature debut.

One person wrote: "#FairPlay is such an incredible debut from Chloe Domont. A sharp commentary on how both work and sex are inherently political. At times it feels like Revolutionary Road but at a hedge fund? Insane insane film," while another simply added: "I just watched #FairPlay and WOW!! Not sure I've ever seen anything quite like it."

© Netflix Alden Ehrenreich as Luke and Phoebe Dynevor as Emily in Fair Play

A third viewer tweeted: "#FairPlay on Netflix was tooooo damn good! WOW!!!!" while another commented: "#FairPlay #Netflix whoa!!! fair play for Fair Play. Best film - most original idea for decades. Wow!"

Other fans praised the two leads for their compelling performances as Emily and Luke. One person wrote: "Finished #FairPlay and all I have to say is Phoebe Dynevor & Alden Ehrenreich are incredible. It's a great movie with an impressive message of how most of the men don't go easy while seeing their partners being more successful than them and both of them have great chemistry."

© Netflix Viewers praised the gripping film

A second person penned: "#FairPlay a gripping and toxic movie, #phoebedynevor just remarkable. I mean amazing," while a third agreed, adding: "Phoebe Dynevor is killing it in #FairPlay. Amazing performance! So is Alden Ehrenreich. It shows what a powerful script and great direction by Chloe Domont can do to the acting range of the actors. It keeps me hooked right from the raw and bloody opening till the very end."

What is Fair Play about?

Fair Play follows an engaged couple, Emily and Luke, working as financial analysts for the same hedge fund company, One Crest Capital.

When Emily is offered an unexpected promotion, the shift in power dynamic threatens to unravel far more than just their secret relationship.

© Netflix The series follows engaged couple Luke and Emily

The synopsis continues: "When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) begin to sour into something more sinister.

"As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, the couple must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition."

© Netflix Rich Sommer as Paul and Eddie Marsan as Campbell in Fair Play

The film promises to unravel the "uncomfortable collision of empowerment and ego", staring down "the destructive gender dynamics that pit partners against each other in a world that is transforming faster than the rules can keep up".

The cast of Netflix's Fair Play

Starring alongside Phoebe and Alden are Eddie Marsan (Sherlock Holmes, The Power) and Rich Sommer (Mad Men), who play two of Emily and Luke's co-workers, Campbell and Paul.

Fair Play is available to stream on Netflix.