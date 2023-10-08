Exclusive: Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh shares huge update on season three release date

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh has confirmed that season three of the hit Netflix show will arrive on our screens next year.

While Netflix hasn't shared an official release date yet, Adjoa, who plays Lady Danbury, told HELLO! on the Pride of Britain red carpet that fans can expect the upcoming season to premiere in 2024.

© Netflix Adjoa Andoh plays Lady Danbury

When asked what it was like watching the love story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington unfold in the new season, the actress said: "It's very gratifying because we've held our breath for a long time. Because of the way the year's panned out and that the season's going to come out next year, the anticipation is going to grow and grow.

"I think people will feel very satisfied," she added.

Adjoa also gave fans an idea of what to expect from the plot of season three, teasing more "intrigue and romance".

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Season three will air in 2024

"We're going to have some Colin and Penelope," she began. "We're going to have some Lady Whistledown action. We're going to have some pushing and pulling from Lady Danbury.

"More intrigue, more romance, more fabulous outfits, locations, and a bit of 'how's your father,' of course," she explained, adding: "If you like the show, you're going to get more of the same with bells on this season."

What will Bridgerton season three be about?

Season three will focus on Colin Bridgerton and Lady Penelope Featherington. The series follows on from Penelope's heartbreak at the end of season two, when she overheard Colin's disparaging words about her at the Featherington Ball. Watch the moment in the clip below.

WATCH: Colin rejects Penelope at the Featherington Ball - and she overhears

In the new episodes, Penelope is looking for a husband, and, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown. "But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly," the synopsis continues.

Season three will tell Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's love story

It adds: "Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

MORE: Meet the new stars joining the cast for Bridgerton season three

MORE: Bridgerton: what happens in Penelope and Colin’s love story, according to the books

Who will star in Bridgerton season three?

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will reprise their roles as Penelope and Colin, while Jonathan Bailey will be back to play Anthony, alongside Luke Thompson as Benedict, Claudia Jessie as Eloise and newcomer Hannah Dodd as Francesca.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Claudia Jessie will reprise her role as Eloise

Fans can also expect the return of Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington) and of course, Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury) and Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte).

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Most of the cast will return for season three

Some fresh faces will also be introduced to the Ton, including Stay Close star Daniel Francis, who will play charismatic newcomer Marcus Anderson, as well as The Crown's Sam Phillips, who will play the likeable Lord Debling. Finally, James Phoon is set to play the role of the dashing but dim Harry Dankworth.

Red carpet reporting by Megan Bull and Alex Lilly.