Yellowstone's Cole Hauser makes rare public appearance in New York for heartfelt reason

In a rare public appearance, Yellowstone's Cole Hauser jetted to New York on Sunday where he took part in the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk. Braving the rain as he met with fellow participants and supporters, the actor, 48, shared a number of highlights from the event, which pays homage to the firefighters, law enforcement officers, and civilians who lost their lives during 9/11.

Posting several videos and photos from the run on Instagram, Cole wrote: "Amazing morning here in NY with everyone @tunnel2towers @nyfd9_11 @brandon.adam.19 #usastrong #neverforget @fdny @nypd."

Sparking a reaction from his 1.6 million followers, Cole's wife, Cynthia Hauser, was among the first to reply, penning, "Great job honey!!!"

© Instagram Cole Hauser took part in the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk

Fans also praised the actor for his involvement with the organization. "Thank you for all the support for Tunnel 2 Towers and our country. My dad is retired FDNY and it's awesome to see everyone come together for such a worthy cause," replied one.

"Wow! How beautiful! The Cops shouted when they identified you 'It's Rip, it's Rip!!!' I loved it!" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Your best role yet!! So important and impactful."

As of 2022, Cole has been working closely with Tunnel to Towers, and in November he thanked the organization's chairman and CEO Frank Siller, for taking the TV star and his family on an emotional tour of the sites of the 9/11 attacks in New York.

© Instagram The Yellowstone star works closely with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Sharing his gratitude on Instagram, Cole penned: "Thanks to #franksiller and @tunnel2towers for a history lesson with my family in NY. Great meeting all the gentleman of Engine Co. 10 Ladder Co. 10, dinner on me next time I'm in the city. God bless!"

More recently, Cole's new coffee company, Free Rein, was on hand to help out at the charitable Bourbon & Bonfire event in August. Hosted by Cole in Montana, the event took place in support of both the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and the Tunnel To Towers Foundation.

© Instagram Cole's wife Cynthia penned a sweet tribute to him as he hosted the charitable Bourbon & Bonfire event in August

Marking the occasion, Cole's wife Cynthia posted the sweetest tribute to her husband last month. "Love being by your side on this exciting journey. Keep leading and inspiring honey. @colehauser22," she wrote on Instagram.

© Instagram Cole as Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone

While Cole would typically have returned to the Yellowstone set by now, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, which have officially reached an agreement, had prevented him from filming the fifth and final season. In lieu of the show's hiatus however, Cole has been using his time away from set to spend more time with his family – wife Cynthia and children Ryland, Colt and Steely Rose – as well as working on causes close to his heart.