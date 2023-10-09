Who is in the cast of BBC drama The Reckoning?

The BBC's latest drama comes in the form of The Reckoning, a much-talked-about series which will detail the life of Jimmy Savile and how he hid in plain sight as one of the most prolific abusers in modern history.

Television presenter and DJ Jimmy Savile was an extremely influential and recognisable celebrity in British culture, but after his death, details of his heinous crimes came to light, unmasking him as a monster who was hiding in plain sight.

WATCH: Steve Coogan is playing Jimmy Savile in BBC's The Reckoning

The BBC drama has sparked plenty of conversation about how Jimmy managed to get away with inflicting such abhorrent abuse on a number of victims spanning decades, in addition to sparking a debate about whether a television series about the chapter in history should be made at all.

Leading star Steve Coogan, the scriptwriters, production staff and beyond have all been vocal about ensuring the storyline is handled with great respect and sensitivity to the victims and those who have been affected by all forms of abuse.

A press release for the show from the BBC explains: "The team have worked closely with many people whose lives were impacted by Savile to ensure their experiences are told and reflected with sensitivity and respect, and the drama will also draw on extensive, wide-ranging research and published accounts. It will examine the impact his appalling crimes had on his victims and the powerlessness many felt when they tried to raise the alarm.

"Four survivors of Savile who have contributed to The Reckoning will also feature in the series, interviewed on camera to offer their further insight and to reflect on their experiences in the hope that the telling of their stories will prevent something like it from happening again."

Before tuning into the series, let's take a look at the actors who make up the cast.

© Matt Squire Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning

Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile

Steve Coogan is taking on the role of Jimmy Savile. Jimmy rose to prominence through his BBC show, Jim'll Fix It and was also known for being a DJ. During the height of his fame, he was also known for his charity work.

After his death in October 2011, harrowing details about the abuse he inflicted on a long list of victims came to light. Television fans will recognise Steve thanks to his many roles, his most famous being Alan Partridge.

© Matt Squire Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning

Siobhan Finneran as Beryl Hullighan

Beryl Hulligan worked at the Leeds General Infirmary and knew Jimmy away from the cameras. Siobhan is known for her roles in big shows such as Downton Abbey, Happy Valley, Doctor Who and Time.

Mark Lewis Jones as Charles Hullighan

Charles was Beryl's husband who also worked at the Infirmary and knew Jimmy Savile from childhood. Mark Lewis Jones has many credits to his name. He's appeared in Silent Witness, Game of Thrones, The Crown, Outlander and more.

© Matt Squire Mark Lewis Jones as Charles Hullighan and Siobhan Finneran as Beryl Hullighan

Gemma Jones as Agnes Savile

Agnes Savile was Jimmy Savile's mother who died in 1972. The relationship between Savile and his mother is described as "complicated." Viewers will recognise Gemma Jones from her work in Bridget Jones, Unforgotten, Gentleman Jack and more.

© Matt Squire Gemma Jones plays Agnes Savile, Jimmy's mother

Robert Emms as Ray Teret

Ray Teret was a DJ who was Savile's friend and driver. In 2014, he was convicted of seven rapes and 11 indecent assaults. In 2021, Ray died in prison. Playing the part of Ray is Happy Valley and His Dark Materials actor Robert Emms.

Michael Jibson as Bill Cotton

Bill Cotton is a big figure in the show as he was the BBC's head of light entertainment between 1970 and 1977. He died in 2008. Michael Jibson has appeared in shows such as The Crown, No Return and COBRA.

© BBC Michael Jibson as Bill Cotton and Barbara Wilshre as Anna Instone

Mark Stanley as Dan Davies

Dan Davies is a journalist who, in the past, interviewed Jimmy Savile and authored the book In Plain Sight: The Life and Lies of Jimmy Savile.

© Matt Squire Mark Stanley as Dan Davies in The Reckoning

He will be played by Mark Stanley who most recently starred in the third and final season of Happy Valley but has also appeared in Trigger Point and Game of Thrones.