A Right Royal Podcast: When the royal family goes to Hollywood

What goes into bringing the royal family to the big screen? Join our latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast for details

Welcome back to another episode of A Right Royal Podcast, where for this episode we'll be looking at when the royals find their name in lights in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood! As perhaps the most famous royal family in the world with a vast history, it is simply inevitable that TV and movies have adapted tales on the royals over the years – so join us as we discuss what goes into bringing the royals to the screen…

Joining us for the very special episode is the leading lady of our hearts, HELLO!'s very own Emily Nash, who opened up about her favourite adaptations, and who would play her if she was ever to be cast (as a royal editor) in Netflix's The Crown. We're also joined by the director of Amazon Prime Video's smash hit movie Red, White and Royal Blue, Matthew Lopez.

Matt tells us everything about making a fictitious royal family seem believable – and why the movie's main character Prince Henry has many key similarities to Princes William and Harry. Plus, for fans of the movie, he spills the beans on potential sequels – and even hints at a trilogy!

© Jonathan Prime Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz in Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue.

Next up, we're joined by professional writer and photographer Ian Lloyd, who shares his expert opinion on The Crown – and if the hit Netflix show should have disclaimers over whether its storytelling is fact or fiction.

And finally, Tracy Borman joins us for a fascinating chat about how royal families have been represented in movies over the years – and what Hollywood has got wrong in that time – with some particularly jaw-dropping details about King Henry VIII and Queen Elizabeth I! So with no further ado, lights, camera and action!