Bridgerton star appears in trailer for risqué new Netflix drama after quitting show

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming risqué thriller, Fair Play, which stars Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor and Oppenheimer's Alden Ehrenreich.

The film, which hits the big screen on September 29 before landing on Netflix a week later, follows financial analysts and engaged couple Emily and Luke, who are in a secret relationship forbidden by their mutual employer. Watch the new trailer below.

WATCH: Netflix releases new trailer for Fair Play, starring Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe, 28, rose to fame playing Daphne in Netflix's popular period drama, Bridgerton. However, earlier this year, the star confirmed that she would not be returning for season three.

While her reasons for leaving the show are unknown, it's possible that other filming projects, such as Fair Play, have been keeping her busy.

© Photo: Netflix Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne in Bridgerton

For those who are unfamiliar with the upcoming movie, it centres on an engaged couple, Emily and Luke, who both work as financial analysts for the same company. When Emily is offered an unexpected promotion, the shift in power dynamic threatens to unravel far more than just their relationship.

"When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) begin to sour into something more sinister," the synopsis teases. "As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, the couple must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition.

© Netflix Alden Ehrenreich as Luke and Phoebe Dynevor as Emily in Fair Play

"In her feature debut, writer-director Chloe Domont weaves a taut relationship thriller, staring down the destructive gender dynamics that pit partners against each other in a world that is transforming faster than the rules can keep up. Also starring Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, and Sebastian De Souza, Fair Play unravels the uncomfortable collision of empowerment and ego."

MORE NETFLIX: Netflix's Who Killed Jill Dando?: All about her former fiancé Alan Farthing and his royal connection

MORE: Bridgerton star's sister follows footsteps by joining iconic drama

Who stars in Fair Play? Meet the cast

Phoebe, who is known for her roles in Bridgerton and The Colour Room, plays Emily, a financial analyst at One Crest Capital hedge fund, while Alden stars as her fiancé and co-worker, Luke. Alden is best known for his portrayal of Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and recently appeared in the comedy film Cocaine Bear and Christopher Nolan's biographical drama, Oppenheimer.

© Netflix The film arrives on Netflix in October

Meanwhile, Eddie Marsan (Sherlock Holmes, The Power) and Rich Sommer (Mad Men) play two of Emily and Luke's co-workers.

On casting the two main leads, director Chloe Domont told Tudum: "When I met with Alden and Phoebe for the roles, it was pretty instant that they were perfect for these characters.

"They're incredibly strong versatile actors that can do anything. And also what excited me about it was that they had never done anything like this before. I love to cast against type."

© Netflix Fair Play. L to R: Rich Sommer as Paul and Eddie Marsan as Campbell

Speaking about the inspiration behind the film, Chloe explained: "It was a story that was burning inside of me and a story I couldn't not tell.

"I wanted to reckon with some unresolved feelings I had in the past, specifically dating men who I felt were threatened by either my ambition or any little bits of accomplishments. These dynamics should no longer be normalized," she added.