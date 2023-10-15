Strictly viewers express concern for Dianne Buswell following teary confession

Strictly Come Dancing viewers expressed their concern for pro dancer Dianne Buswell after she held back tears during her post-performance interview on Saturday night.

Following her dramatic Tango with celebrity partner Bobby Brazier, the 34-year-old confessed that the EastEnders actor had been her "rock", while Bobby said it had been an "emotional" week.

© BBC Dianne Buswell looked emotional after her performance

When asked by Claudia Winkleman how it felt to close the show with their Tango, which they danced to David Bowie's 'Fashion', Bobby said: "Just emotional. It's been so, so emotional all week."

Turning to Dianne, Claudia then asked the dancer how she adapted the dance moves to fit the song.

"It was really difficult. I pushed you musically," she said to Bobby. "That song is not easy to hear and you worked so hard to be able to hear the music.

© BBC Bobby Brazier said it had been an "emotional" week

"But he's just been a massive rock this week, so thank you," she added, looking visibly emotional.

Fans watching at home took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their concerns for Dianne. One person wrote: "Bobby and Dianne was a strange one tonight, usually love watching them dance, but the energy was just off. They both looked so sad and Dianne kept calling Bobby her rock… I hope whatever they're going through, it gets better soon."

A second person tweeted: "What was wrong with Dianne Buswell tonight on #Strictly? Said she'd had a hard week. Hope she's okay. I love her & Bobby, they're amazing!" while a third added: "Bobby and Dianne both seemed really upset tonight? Hope they're both ok they did amazing!!"

© Guy Levy Dianne and Bobby danced the Tango on Saturday

Dianne's boyfriend, Joe Sugg, was quick to show his support for the pair. Taking to Instagram during their performance, the social media star and former Strictly contestant shared a clip from the dance, writing in the caption: "LOVED IT. INCREDIBLE."

Bobby and Dianne scored a whopping 30 points from the judges for their performance, placing them sixth on the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin landed the top spot with 37 points following their history-making Cha Cha Cha. The pair performed a jaw-dropping routine to 'Million Dollar Bill' by Whitney Houston, scoring them the earliest 10 for a Cha Cha in the show's history.

WATCH: Layton and Nikita get the top score with their Cha Cha Cha

Craig Revel Horwood called the routine a "million dollar dance", while Motsi Mabuse, who gave out the 10, said she could watch Layton dance "day and night".

© Guy Levy Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin wowed with their Cha Cha Cha

On the other end of the leaderboard were Jody Cundy and his pro dancer Jowita Przystal, who scored 19 points for their Salsa to 'Samba de Janeiro' by Bellini.

Viewers will have to tune into Sunday's results show to find out who will be heading home. Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia will reveal the results of the public vote before two pairs go head-to-head in the dreaded dance-off. The judges will then have the final say on who will stay in the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday 15 October at 7.15pm on BBC One.