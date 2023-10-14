Strictly's Dianne Buswell reveals close bond with Bobby Brazier's 'special' family

Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier are having a whale of a time on Strictly, with Bobby calling Saturday his favourite day of the week on Instagram, but the pair are growing close away from the dancefloor, too.

The professional dancer, 34, took to Instagram to share she's developing a close bond with Bobby's dad, Jeff Brazier, 44. Dianne shared a photo of a tasty meal she was enjoying, captioning it: "Another Jeff Brazier special," with a tasty emoji, proving that she's eaten with the Brazier family plenty of times.

Bobby has shown his admiration for Dianne too, speaking to The Mirror at the Pride of Britain Awards this week, the EastEnder actor, 20, gushed: "I could speak about Dianne all day… She's just a diamond – you know what, I'm falling in love with her. She's just great. I feel very lucky.

© Instagram Dianne Buswell has been enjoying eating with Jeff Brazier

Bobby isn’t the first of Dianne's dance partners to fall for her charms. Her partner, Joe Sugg also became enamoured with her during his star turn on the show in 2018.

Their relationship is still going strong, with the pair snapping up a palatial pad in Brighton with its own swimming pool and a swanky gym – perfect for Dianne to train in. Prior to this, Joe and Dianne owned a modern flat in London complete with a lovely rooftop area.

Dianne marked their five-year anniversary on Instagram, uploading two photos of the couple, with their heads together and smiling, taken in 2018 and 2023 respectively.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dianne and Bobby have a close bond

Dianne simply commented: "2018 vs 2023 [welling up emoji, heart emoji] @joe_sugg." The star's fans rushed to comment on the pictures, with many sharing the same sentiment.

One wrote: "As if it’s been 5 years already!! So so cute". Others added: "Remember the first one like it was yesterday!!! How crazy that it's been 5 years," and: "That was FIVE YEARS ago?!"

Given that viewers watched the couple fall in love, it makes sense that the pair are open about their love story, with Dianne even sharing their future hopes to welcome children together.

When a fan asked if kids were on the cards, Dianne replied: "We love being aunty and uncle for our beautiful nieces and nephew for now, but yes one day we would love it."

