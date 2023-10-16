Taylor Swift's hit single Out of the Woods (Taylor's Version) is here - and it is epic

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we have a first listen to Taylor Swift's re-recorded Out of the Woods! Not only that, Jada Pinkett-Smith gives more details about her split with Will, Drake's son Adonis releases his first single at age six, and Madonna fans aren't pleased with her latest concert...

Listen to today's episode below...

Are you ready for your first listen to Taylor Swift's new version of Out of the Woods?! The pop star is set to release the re-recording of her hit album 1989 in October, but the single was shared early in the trailer for the new animated film, Migration - how good does it sound?! The star is re-recording her first six albums to regain control of the music after her back catalogue was sold - and this might be the most hyped one so far!

© Matt Winkelmeyer Out of the Woods (Taylor's Version) is here!

Jada Pinkett-Smith has revealed that she and her husband, Will Smith, broke up way before 2016 - but kept the split a secret before getting back together again. The actress recently revealed that the pair had been secretly separated for years, but had even broken up before that. Honestly, we can’t keep up with these two!

© NBC Jada Pinkett-Smith opened up about her relationship with Will

Get ready for a dollop of adorableness because Drake has shared his six-year-old son Adonis’ debut single titled My Man Freestyle, complete with a music video - and it is so cute! In the clip, Adonis and his friends are playing basketball which then leads to Drake and Adonis speaking at a post-game press conference. The rapper released the clip for Adonis’ birthday, so we’re wishing many happy returns to Adonis!

Madonna fans were not happy after the singer cut her Celebration Tour show short after being late on stage, causing the show to run over the o2 Arena’s 10:30 pm curfew. As such, she had to ditch 4 songs from her set - and people took to social media to complain, pointing out that she shouldn’t be showing up late when some fans have paid over £1000 for tickets. Eek.

© Getty The iconic performer wore a shiny jumpsuit created by Versace

And finally, singer Beverley Knight has set the record straight after Strictly viewers accused her of miming along to her new single I’m on Fire. The star took to X to say that she had never mimed a note in her career and that the slay is real. You tell em, Beverley!