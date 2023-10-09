The Daily Lowdown: Olivia Rodrigo announces intimate gig – here's how to watch

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Olivia Rodrigo putting on an intimate show. But if you don't have tickets, fear not, there's a way for fans to watch!

Not only that, Ariana Grande reached a settlement with her ex-husband Dalton Gomez and Drake has been accused of stealing lyrics and melody by the Pet Shop Boys.

Listen to today's episode below...

Olivia Rodrigo might be gearing up to take on a huge world tour soon, but the singer has announced a very intimate one-off show for her fans. The Vampire hitmaker will be performing a private concert at the Ace Hotel in LA on Tuesday for an exclusive set of fans. The gig is called An Evening with Olivia Rodrigo and will see the Grammy winner perform a selection of her hit songs from her new album Guts. For those who aren't lucky enough to have tickets for the intimate event, it'll be available to stream online via her YouTube channel.

© ANGELA WEISS Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards

Ariana Grande is set to pay her ex-husband Dalton Gomez 1.25 million dollars as part of their divorce settlement. The singer will pay the amount to her former partner who she married in 2021 according to legal documents obtained by US outlets and the agreement has been reached quickly thanks to the pair's prenuptial agreement. Ariana and Dalton filed for divorce in September after deciding to part ways in February. Meanwhile, the singer, who has been living in the UK due to filming commitments for the film, Wicked, has not spoken out publicly about the split.

Drake has been accused of taking lyrics without permission by the Pet Shop Boys. The Canadian rapper seemingly features the lyrics and melody from the 1986 track West End Girls for his song All the Parties which features on his new album, For All the Dogs, and now the electronic duo, consisting of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, have said they didn't clear the use before it was released. They wrote on Twitter, now known as X, that they were surprised to hear Drake singing the chorus of their hit son, adding that there was no credit given or permission requested. It's not known if any furhter action has yet been taken.

© Getty Drake on stage in 2022

Lana Del Rey has said that she has donated 'every dollar' earned from her tour ticket sales back into the cities she's recently performed in. The Video Games hitmaker took to the stage in Charleston, West Virginia over the weekend when she shared the donation news to fans in the audience. Lana thanked her fans and said she wanted to pour every dollar back into the cities, adding that it isn't about money for her, but she tours because she loves it.

The celebrities were out in force on Sunday evening to attend the Pride of Britain awards celebrating real life heroes who give their all to society and helping others. HELLO! was on the red carpet watching all the action unfold and we even spoke to Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh about what fans can expect from the fourth season of the raunchy Netflix series.