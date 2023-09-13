The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift makes history at action-packed VMAs

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we are chatting about music's big night at the MTV Video Music Awards. Taylor Swift won a whopping nine awards, breaking a record in a process, and Nicki Minaj made history as the artist with the most awards in the Hip-Hop category.

Not only that, Meghan Markle arrived in Dusseldorf to join Prince Harry at the Invictus Games and Liam Payne is rushed to the hospital in Italy.

It was an action-packed night at the MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey with new records and show-stopping performances. Taylor Swift was the clear winner of the night as she swept the board with her nine wins including Video of the Year and Song of the Year for Anti-Hero. The star now holds the record for most wins in one night and now has the second most wins overall. Nicki Minaj also made history when she won a record fifth award in the Best Hip-Hop category. Elsewhere at the awards, Olivia Rodrigo took to the stage with a performance including some fake stage malfunctions, *NSYNC fans went wild when they reunited on stage for the first time in ten years, and there was an epic performance from Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Ed Sheeran shocks couple with epic surprise at their wedding

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Kourtney Kardashian shares heartfelt update after life-saving surgery

© Jeff Kravitz NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Taylor Swift accepts the Song of the Year award for "Anti-Hero" onstage the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Meghan Markle has made a triumphant touchdown in Dusseldorf to join her husband for the Invictus Games. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked in great spirits as they attended a wheelchair basketball game where they watched the sporting action unfold, chatted with fans and cheered on competitors from the sidelines. Meghan arrived in Germany on Tuesday and made a speech at a special Invictus Dinner for friends and family of the competing athletes when she made a rare comment about their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. For more Invictus action and to see all of the best photos of Harry and Meghan in Dusseldorf head over to hellomagazine.com.

Liam Payne has been rushed to hospital in Italy after suffering from kidney problems. The former One Direction star was holidaying in Lake Como with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, when, according to the Sun, he was rushed into the hospital after suffering crippling pain. The pop star is said to be in a bad way after being taken in an ambulance from their property but is undergoing treatment and is being looked after by doctors. Liam's health scare comes soon after he was forced to cancel his tour in South America due to his recent illness, but he assured fans they are working to re-schedule the dates as soon as possible.

Liam Payne was rushed to hospital in Italy

Tori Kelly has shared more detail into her recent health scare, admitting it came as a shock to the star and 'out of nowhere'. The singer, who was hospitalised in July after collapsing at a restaurant due to blood clots, was speaking to Entertainment Tonight when she said that the ordeal came out of nowhere and that her heart rate was high, before adding that it was scary and confusing after finding out she had no family history of the issue. But, Tori saw the positives in her recovery and said that it made her even more grateful and not to take a single moment for granted.

© Getty Tori Kelly was reportedly rushed to hospital after collapsing during dinner

And Noel Gallagher has opened up about the idea of him having his own Las Vegas residency. The former Oasis star, who now fronts the band High Flying Birds, admitted on the Matt Morgan podcast that he likes the idea of taking to the stage for a string of shows in Vegas later in life when he feels too old to travel around on world tours. Meanwhile, noel's touring days aren't over yet as he's set to travel to Amsterdam, Italy and France for the band's upcoming gigs.