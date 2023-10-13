The Daily Lowdown: Bruce Willis' close friend shares a heartbreaking update on Hollywood star

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, Bruce Willis' close friend has given an update on how the Die Hard star is doing. Not only that, Coleen Rooney's tears up while discussing the Wagatha Christie dispute for the first time, and The Libertines have announced their first new album in nine yearss.

The biggest tabloid story in the last decade is being told from the perspective of Wagatha Christie herself, Coleen Rooney, in a new documentary on Disney+. The newly released trailer showed Coleen joined by her husband Wayne Rooney as they discussed the events that led up to Coleen's infamous post in which she revealed that Rebekah Vardy had been leaking stories about her to The Sun newspaper.

© Disney+ Coleen Rooney will appear in Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story

The trailer offers a sneak peek at the highs and lows of the dispute, which led to a high-profile libel case, with Coleen becoming emotional while discussing the impact that the story leaks had on her life. We can't wait to check it out!

A close friend of Bruce Willis, writer Glenn Gordon Caron, has given an update on the star’s condition after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year. The writer told Page Six that while Bruce knows who he is, he’s no longer totally verbal and doesn’t read anymore despite previously being a voracious reader. He added that while the language skills are no longer available to him, he’s still Bruce and that he’s grateful that he’s there.

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with dementia earlier this year

Fans have been treated to another look at Hugh Grant as a churlish Oompa Loompa in the upcoming movie Wonka. The new trailer shows Hugh in full sing-song mode and reveals more about his first meeting with Willy Wonka, who will be played by Timothy Chalamet. The new film, which is directed by Paddington’s very own Paul King, will be released on 15 December - and we can’t wait!

Madonna’s musical director has said that her first ever greatest hits tour will include over 40 songs, and will be a documentary through her vast career. He told the BBC that the show will include archive footage and studio recordings, adding that her greatest hits aren’t necessarily just her songs, as there will also be iconic costumes and videos from the singer’s career.

© Getty Madonna is set to go on a tour

The Libertines have announced their first new album in nine years. The new album, All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade, will be released in March 2024, with frontman Pete Doherty saying that the band really came together and found peace while making the new music, adding that there are some bangers in the new set list. The new tune titles include Man with the Melody, Merry Old England and Run Run Run. Are you looking forward to listening?