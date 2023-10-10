Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Dua Lipa driving fans wild after she wiped everything from her social media – prompting speculation that her new album could be released imminently.

Not only that, Drake responds to public criticism for his new album, Coldplay faces legal trouble and Bad Bunny announces his new album.

Listen to today's episode below...

Dua Lipa has sent fans crazy after she deleted all posts from her Instagram, prompting speculation that she could set to drop her new album imminently. The social media blackout is a typical promotional move for an artist to pull before the release of new music and it's no secret that Dua has an album on the way after the Grammy winner revealed earlier this year that the record was almost finished. We cannot wait.

Dua always looks flawless

Coldplay are counter-suing their ex-manager after facing legal troubles due to the rising costs of their world tours. The band, fronted by Chris Martin, first found themselves in hot water in August when Dave Homles sued them for 'unpaid commission'. However, according to legal papers, the Viva La Vida singers have now rejected his claims and counter-sued for 14 million pounds in damages and claim that their ex-manager allowed tour costs to rise. The band have not spoken out publicly on the legal dispute but are continuing on their Music of the Spheres tour and their next stop in Tokyo in November.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Stadio San Siro, on June 25, 2023 in Milan, Italy.

Bad Bunny fans listen up, the Puerto Rican star has announced he is dropping a new album this week. The rapper will be releasing his fifth studio album which is called, in English, Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow. The star shared a teaser on his Instagram and it's made fans pretty excited – let's take a listen. Bad Bunny is no doubt hoping for as much success as he had with his last album which was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Bad Bunny is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio's stage name

Drake has responded to rapper and podcaster Joe Budden's criticism of his new album, For All the Dogs. During a recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, the former rap artist hit out at the new release, saying that Drake was producing music and rapping for the kids. After the clip was posted on social media, Drizzy left a lengthy comment in response, stating that Joe Budden had failed at music and that he instead makes money from podcasting rather than music. Meanwhile, Drake is on track to bag the number one spot in the UK albums chart, and we don't think the criticism will phase the Canadian rapper.

Madison Beer is going on tour. The singer has announced that she will kick off a string of gigs in the UK and mainland Europe in support of her new album Silence Between Songs. Madison will complete a 52-date tour beginning in February next year in Stockholm, Sweden before heading to places like Amsterdam, Manchester, Birmingham and London. The UK dates will occur just before she heads Stateside in April.Tickets for the gigs go on sale on Friday 13 October.

Princess Diana's death will play a major role in the final season

And The Crown has finally confirmed the release date for the sixth and final season of the Netflix show. In a first for the royal drama, series six will divided into two parts, with part one, consisting of four episodes, being released on the 16 November, before the remaining six episodes will drop for part two on 14 December. Netflix also released a teaser trailer for the final chapter, let's take a listen.