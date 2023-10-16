Strictly the Truth: James Jordan reveals 'something went wrong' in week 4 breakdown - WATCH

We’re back with former Strictly Come Dancing pro James Jordan for another episode of Strictly the Truth, this time delving into week five of the dancing competition! The show, which saw (warning, spoiler alert for who leaves the show in week 4 ahead) Jody and Jowita leave the competition, had some serious highs and lows - but James noticed that one couple’s dance went wrong despite their high scores - did you spot it?
Join our full discussion here, where James details the best and worst moments of the competition, and what scores he would have given the remaining contestants.
James was particularly complimentary of Nigel Harmon and Katya Jones, but pointed out that something went wrong with their performance. He said: "When I was watching it, I thought that they missed something at the end. I thought, 'No one's gonna pick up on that,' but then the first thing Craig picked up on was, 'You missed a hand or something at the end.' Now for me, it looks like they were trying to grab cross hands. If you don't both do the correct thing, it can be really awkward.
It looked like they were gonna do that and she was gonna go into a leap and finish around him. That's what I think was supposed to happen. I'm curious now what was supposed to end that routine. Because something went wrong and I can't put my finger on what it was. For me, it looked like she was on the floor and then he was gonna pull her and she was gonna jump around him and didn't. But I'm curious!
The judges will know what went wrong because they would have seen the rehearsals. I don't get to see the rehearsals. So that would be why Craig did pick up on it. But I saw it without knowing that there was something gone wrong at the end of the routine."
However, he was very complimentary about the pair, adding: "Krishnan, he excites me so much because I know he's a non-dancer and he's so entertaining. You had Leyton, definitely the best dance of the night. If I was gonna mark on scores, I would have given him a nine. I would have given Nigel an eight. But I enjoyed watching Nigel and Katya more than anyone else for that night. For me personally, it was my favourite because he had that, that earthiness, which I like in Latin.
"It looked really strong. He was shaking his stuff. I thought Katya did a fantastic job with the choreography this week. Last week it was not my favourite. We know she's a great choreographer and this week she threw everything at it. I thought they were brilliant."