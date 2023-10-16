Claudia Winkleman makes major change to her look and Strictly fans are stunned

Strictly Come Dancing simply wouldn't be the same without presenting duo Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, who bring unrivalled glitz and glamour to the ballroom as they co-host the BBC show together.

On Sunday night's results show, which saw Jody Cundy become the third celebrity to leave the competition, Claudia looked utterly fabulous in a glittering tweed mini dress that left a lasting impression on Strictly fans.

Claudia, 51, made a major departure from her unofficial all-black uniform, slipping into a preppy white dress from royal-favourite brand, Self-Portrait.

© Instagram Claudia Winkleman looked fabulous in a bejewelled Self-Portrait dress

The raven-haired beauty's dress is quintessentially Self-Portrait - created from bouclé-knit and stitched with hundreds of sequins and beads. Complete with a drop-waist and embellished Peter Pan collar inspired by '60s styles, Claudia's dress was finished with faux pearls and beaded detailing.

Claudia's stylist paired the statement frock with pointed-toe heels and several sparkling bangles - sending Strictly fans into a fashion frenzy in the comments on Instagram.

"Will there ever be a week when I’m not crying that I don’t have Claudia’s wardrobe? Probably not," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Omg…this is just the most perfect outfit! Wow!"

"Lovely change from the usual black!" added another, while a fourth wrote: "Fabulous dress, Claudia, you look absolutely beautiful."

© Guy Levy / BBC Claudia stunned in her preppy white dress during Sunday's results show

Claudia's Strictly fashion comes courtesy of stylist Sinead McKeefry, who has worked with the popular presenter since 2006.

Sinead, who has styled Fearne Cotton since her Top of the Pops days, puts Claudia in the androgynous, effortlessly cool suits, jumpsuits and sharply tailoring she is known for.

© Instagram Claudia (pictured with Tess) often wears black and monochrome outfits

Ahead of the first live show of series 21, Tess, 54, took part in a new interview with the BBC, where she revealed some of her behind-the-scenes antics with co-star Claudia – and it sounds like they have the best time together.

"The one song that never fails to get me on the dancefloor at parties is Calvin Harris and Rihanna We Found Love," the presenter explained.

© Instagram The presenting duo have the best relationship

"When we had no audiences in the studio, we would play it between shows to lift the energy in the studio and me and Claudia would dance around like no one was watching!"