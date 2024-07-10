Karen Hauer reveals stars were secretly hit by 'Strictly curse'

Karen Hauer joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2012, and since then she's watched celebrities fall victim to the infamous 'curse'.

For those out-of-the-loop, the 'Strictly curse' as it's widely known, typically occurs when a contestant ends up falling for their dance partner, despite one or both of them being in a relationship already. The term has also been used when a dancer or contestant's relationship breaks down during their time on the show.

© Ray Burmiston/BBC Karen Hauer acknowledged that the Strictly curse definitely "exists"

Speaking to New Magazine, Karen, 42, said: "I've seen things. I'm not gonna talk about them. It exists. It's there. Whoever wants to go and play, that's there on them."

Acknowledging that the dancers can get "up close and personal" with contestants amid hours of rehearsals, Karen added that she's never gone "there" out of respect for her job and co-stars.

© Photo: WENN Seann Walsh and Katya Jones faced the 'Strictly curse' in 2018

While Karen's remarks suggest that not all cases of the Strictly curse are public knowledge, a number of them have made headlines.

One of the most publicised incidents occurred when Katya Jones and Seann Walsh were pictured kissing outside a London pub in 2018. At the time, Katya was married to her Strictly co-star, Neil Jones, while Seann had been in a relationship with Rebecca Humphries for the past five years. After issuing a public apology, the pair each ended up splitting with their partners.

During Karen's latest interview, the Strictly star was also quizzed about her former co-star, Giovanni Pernice, amid the ongoing BBC investigation into his teaching style. "We've all just been so busy with our own tours. He's on tour as well. So it's been really tough to kind of even, you know, see one another," she said. "But you know, he'll definitely be missed."

© Dave J Hogan Karen revealed that she hasn't see Giovanni Pernice lately due to their busy schedules

Giovanni – who appeared on Strictly for a decade – will not appear in the 2024 series. After teaming up with Amanda Abbington last year, the 33-year-old has been accused of "abusive" and "threatening behaviour" during rehearsals.

Amanda, 50, has opened up about her time on the show and revealed that she had been diagnosed with PTSD after Strictly. It was also reported that she had requested footage from their rehearsals.

© BBC Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice on Strictly

Following reports of a feud between Amanda and Giovanni, the former Strictly star has been keeping a low profile. On June 16, however, he penned a statement on Instagram, insisting that "the latest accusations are simply false" and that he is "cooperating" with the investigation.

"I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth," he continued. "I am so happy to be back on tour. Thank you all for your continued support – your messages and love mean so very much to me."