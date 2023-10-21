Dancing On Ice confirms departure of two stars in sad announcement

The future of Dancing On Ice has been up in the air since both hosts, Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, left their jobs at ITV.

While the channel has not confirmed whether either of the former This Morning hosts will return to host the skating show, or if new hosts will be appointed, Dancing On Ice did today announce the sad news that two familiar faces will not be appearing in the 2024 season.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the official Dancing On Ice account released two statements on Saturday. The first concerned 2023 contestant, Stephen Lustig-Webb, best known for his time on Googlebox.

© ITV Stephen Lustig-Webb will not be appearing in Dancing On Ice

The post read: "Some news. Stephen Lustig-Webb has to withdraw from this year’s show due to an injury he sustained to his ankle during training. He is still very much a part of our DOI family and we will be helping to support Stephen. We wish him well with his recovery."

Fans lamented the loss of Stephen from the show, writing: " Sorry to hear that. Was so looking forward to watching Stephen, speedy recovery, hope he’s back for 2025 season," and: "Oh no what a shame. I was so looking forward to seeing him on the ice. Speedy recovery Stephen!"

In a second bout of bad news, posted just hours after the message about Stephen, Dancing On Ice confirmed more bad news, relating to pro-skater Matt Evers.

The disappointing post read: "Some more news from DOI HQ @TheMattEvers is hanging up his skates and won't be taking part in the new series. Matt will always be a part of the Dancing On Ice family and we wish him all the very best for the future."

Matt Evers will not be returning to Dancing On Ice

Again, the news was met with dismay from fans of the show. "Will miss seeing you Matt - have loved watching you over the years. Wishing you all the very best for your future endeavours," and: "Awww, you really will be missed, iconic part of the show. Best wishes."

Others begged for Matt to join the judging panel, writing: "He should be on the panel! Too much of an icon to let go with no involvement at all," and: "Won't be the same without @TheMattEvers, put him on the judging panel asap."

DISCOVER: Real reason Dancing On Ice's Christopher Dean and Karen Barber never married

We wait with baited breath to see who will replace Matt, and whether a new contestant will be named in light of Stephen's injury. In the meantime, familiarise yourself with Dancing On Ice's 2024 contestant here...