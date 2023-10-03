Gogglebox star reveals unexpected new TV project following shock departure

Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb has revealed his next TV project after leaving the Channel 4 show earlier this year.

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine on Tuesday, Stephen announced that he will be swapping his sofa for the ice rink and competing as a celebrity contestant on the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice.

WATCH: Stephen Webb shares a look inside his unexpected dream home

Stephen said he was "really excited and really nervous" about signing up for the show. He told Lorraine Kelly: "The last time I was on the ice I think I was 14 (years old) so almost 40 years ago. I have been back on the ice since just for a quick spin around, I didn't fall over so that was a good thing!

"I've got a new appreciation for skating. I can see how truly difficult it is. From the comfort of my sofa I was probably a little too judgy, I didn't realise how hard it is!"

© ITV Stephen Lustig-Webb is the seventh celebrity to sign up for Dancing on Ice 2024

Stephen and his husband Daniel announced their departure from Gogglebox in September. In a statement released on social media, they said: "After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox, the statement shared on Instagram began.

"We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show. We are also extremely thankful to the cast and crew, or Gogglebox family as we call them and of course the fans, thank you for all of your love and support over the years."

© Channel 4 Stephen and Daniel announced their Gogglebox exit in September

Stephen, who appeared on the show since the very beginning, explained the reasons behind his exit whilst chatting to Lorraine.

"I think Gogglebox is going to roll on forever and I thought, I could be on it for another ten years and then I'll be 60. But I've been offered a few opportunities and I thought life's too short," he said.

The hairdresser was first on the show with his then-fiancé Chris Steed, but the couple parted ways and Stephen then began appearing alongside Daniel.

© Instagram Stephen and Daniel married in 2018

Stephen and Daniel, who live in Brighton, got engaged in 2016 and wed in a romantic ceremony two years later in 2018, which was held at the idyllic Chateau de Lisse in Lot-et-Garonne in France.

Stephen is the seventh celebrity contestant to be announced for Dancing on Ice 2024. He joins World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt, West End performer Amber Davies, Olympic Champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBE and TV personality Miles Nazaire.

© Mike Marsland Holly Willoughby will host the 2024 show

The new series will return in January and will likely see the return of skating icons Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, plus Diversity star Ashley Banjo and former Strictly Come Dancing dancer Oti Mabuse.

In previous years, Holly Willoughby has hosted the show alongside Phillip Schofield. However, ITV has yet to confirm who will replace Phillip following his departure in May.