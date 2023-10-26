Michael Weatherly reflects on recent venture following NCIS return reports

Michael Weatherly is feeling nostalgic after touching down in the US. The TV star, 55, recently returned from an adventure-filled trip to Turkey, and it looks like he's missing it already.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, Michael shared a sunset snap from his travels, captioned: "Reminiscing about Cappadocia balloons and also enjoying Jahanna James 'Funny Olde World' clip about the journey to Gobekli Tepe…I miss the bus… @AdeptExpedition."

Shortly after posting, Michael was inundated with comments from fans. "Incredible trip!!! It shows that you enjoyed it a lot and it was a wonderful atmosphere of adventure and discovery," wrote one. "It looks like you took a lot of definitely fun memories with you! Great picture," added another.

© Twitter Michael Weatherly has just returned from a trip to Turkey

Meanwhile, a third penned: "The passion for travel and mysteries is a great motivation. And when you are there, you have fun, you get excited and you realize how little we know about our past. There are never enough memories and the memories you are accumulating are truly wonderful Michael."

This month, Michael has been particularly active on social media, and while he's been posting about his time in Turkey, the actor has also received questions about a possible return to NCIS. Currently, he is yet to address the rumours.

The TV star, who portrayed special agent Anthony DiNozzo for 13 years, has remained tight-lipped about whether or not he'd be interested in reprising the role, which he left in 2016.

WATCH: Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo says his goodbyes to the NCIS team

More recently, however, fans have been hoping for original cast members, including Michael and Pauley Perrette, to return, as a means of honoring the late David McCallum – aka Ducky Mallard – who passed away in September.

Die-hard fans of the show have even come up with their own ideas of how David could be honored on the show. "First new episode needs to be a funeral for Ducky with the return of Gibbs, Tony, and (probably a long shot) Abby," one wrote on Instagram, prompting replies of support and agreement.

© CBS Michael left NCIS in 2016

"It came about at the right time. I was burnt out by NCIS and I was ready for a new challenge. Sometimes change is as good as a rest," Michael explained in 2016.

In an interview with TV Line, he revealed that he'd actually begun thinking about his exit after his on-screen love interest, Cote de Pablo, left the show."Their great dynamic, the badinage and sparring and flirting between those two characters and how they would swing from siblings to near lovers and back to buddies, that was gone," he explained. "Then I got to the point where I felt I'd stayed at the party for too long."