Michael Weatherly sparked a reaction from his fans on social media when he shared what some branded an "interesting" and "mysterious" post.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the actor asked his followers: "Which spooky podcast should I visit…" before posting a link to Michael Parker's show, The Ghosts of LA.

WATCH: Michael Weatherly is so different in controversial first role

The NCIS actor, who was previously known for his role as Tony DiNozzo on the CBS drama, received a wave of comments from his fans who were quick to thank him for the recommendation in the lead up to the spooky holiday season.

"Oh, that sounds interesting and mysterious, very appropriate during these days!" wrote one fan. Another said: "Spooktacular! Thank you for the recommendation."

MORE: NCIS: Hawai'i star Tori Anderson shares adorable photo of new addition to the family

MORE: NCIS: LA's Eric Christian Olsen's transformation that left wife and fans stunned – see here

A third added: "Hi MW. Very interesting podcast. I love finding out the history behind buildings, ancient sites, and old objects - intrigue and a story, it's the best! As they say - if only the walls could talk!" as a fourth wrote: "Thanks for the recommendation! I will certainly give that a listen. Your post feels perfectly timed!"

However, others took the opportunity to ask the TV star what he was up to next. One asked whether his post meant he was getting his own podcast appearance, while another was keen to ask about his reported return to NCIS. "When are you back with the gang for recording the tribute episode to Ducky so the new series can start?" asked the user. Another simply put: "When you coming back to NCIS?"

© Getty Michael Weatherly also starred in Bull

Reports of Michael's reprisal as Tony have been circulating for a while, however, the actor has remained quiet about whether this might happen. Following the death of David McCallum, who plays Ducky Mallard on the show, in September, fans wondered if a tribute episode might get the green light.

© CBS Michael Weatherly in NCIS

Taking to social media, die-hard fans of the show came up with their own ideas about how David could be honored. "First new episode needs to be a funeral for Ducky with the return of Gibbs, Tony, and (probably a long shot) Abby," one wrote on Instagram, prompted replies of support and agreement.

© CBS Fans are hoping for a NCIS reunion

Meanwhile, Michael stepped back from NCIS in 2016, explaining at the time that he was feeling exhausted by its demanding schedule. "It came about at the right time," he said, adding: "I was burnt out by NCIS and I was ready for a new challenge. Sometimes change is as good as a rest."

If you love Spooky podcasts then you'll love HELLO! A Right Royal podcast's Halloween special episode this week!

The team get their intrepid ghost hunter hats on as we delve into some right royal ghost stories! Andrea, Emmy and Emily scare themselves silly as they meet those with first-hand experience of royal paranormal activity.

Listen to HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast and find out which ghost haunts Prince William and Kate's home.