Married at First Sight UK has seen plenty of drama unfold over the past few weeks since it returned to E4 last month, and the final wedding of the series wasn't short of its own twists and turns.

The thirteenth and final ceremony of the current series saw Mark Kiley and Sean Malkin meet for the first time at the altar. But things didn't initially get off to a flying start when Mark admitted that he wasn't immediately attracted to his new husband.

So did the couple make it through and sail off into the sunset in holy matrimony? Find out more about the grooms and whether they're still together below…

Who is Mark Kiley from MAFS UK?

Thirty-six-year-old Mark is based in London and works as a customer service manager.

Before joining the reality series, Mark said he was looking for Mr Right at the altar and described himself as a "fashionista." He's also had his fair share of heartache and turmoil and went on hoping the experts would find him happy ever after.

© Channel 4 Sean and Mark married on MAFS UK this week

However, upon seeing Sean at the altar, Mark was somewhat underwhelmed. The 36-year-old told cameras that he was unimpressed by Sean's job as a manager at "fast fashion chain" New Look as Mark works in "high fashion." Mark was also unimpressed by Sean wearing a black suit at the wedding saying: "A black suit is not the one."

Mark is on Instagram @markkiley.

Who is Sean Malkin from MAFS UK?

Sean, 31, is from Durham and, as mentioned, works as a manager for New Look. Sean says he's fashion-savvy, a party animal and very career-driven. Before he joined the series, Sean said that coming out to his friends and family later in life meant that he felt he lost years that he could have spent navigating the gay scene. This drove Sean to put his fate in the hands of the experts.

© Channel 4 Sean from MAFS UK

Although Mark had a few criticisms of his new husband, Sean was more positive about who he was greeted with at the altar. Sean said: "I'm obviously really attracted to Mark. I'm looking forward to getting to know each other."

You can follow Sean on Instagram @seanmalkin12.

Are Mark and Sean from Married at First Sight UK still together?

Like the majority of the couples from Married at First Sight UK, Sean and Mark have kept quiet about whether their romance stood the test of time. As the series is still ongoing, they've chosen not to spoil the ending which will eventually reveal whether they made it to their final vows.

However, both parties follow each other on Instagram and have shared some snaps from their big day on social media. Posting a series of professional shots on Instagram, Mark wrote: "WEDDING DAY was such a beautiful day! Pictures look beautiful #MafsUK @e4mafsuk."

© Channel 4 Mark Kiley pictured on Married at First Sight UK

What have Mark and Sean said about their romance on Married at First Sight?

Mark opened up about his journey ahead of the series airing and said that although the couple had a bumpy start, his family had high praise for his new husband. "My mum loved Sean, she loved the wedding. My little brother got on really well with him."

Sean, meanwhile, said he was pleased that their journey was authentic: "The one thing we can definitely say about this year is that everyone was genuinely themselves. There wasn't necessarily anyone there for the camera we were all in there for genuine reasons. That made it a really good experience as well."