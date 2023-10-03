Are Jay and Luke from Married At First Sight UK still together?

Married at First Sight UK's new series delivered on its promise of plenty of drama. The reality series, which sees strangers meet for the first time on their wedding day, returned with fresh episodes last month and one of the first couples viewers saw get hitched seemed to get off to a flying start.

Jay and Luke were matched after experts Paul C. Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling sat down with each of them and asked them about what they were looking for and their love life history.

When the couple met for the first time at the altar, there was an instant connection and the chemistry was off the scale. The pair then flew off to Grenada on their honeymoon and seemingly got along brilliantly. But are they still together? Here's what we know…

Are Jay and Luke still together?

The current series of Married at First Sight UK hasn't aired in full yet, so viewers have not yet been told whether Jay and Luke decided to remain together following the finals vows which traditionally take place in the final few episodes of the show.

And, because the show was pre-recorded, they're both keeping quiet about what's to come so as not the spoil the programme. This means fans will have to wait until the end of the series to find out whether they have gone the distance.

However, some fans have spotted a few clues on both Jay and Luke's social media profiles about whether they're still together.

After their wedding episode aired, both participants had nothing but positive and joyous memories from their special day. Sharing a photo of themselves in their stunning wedding outfits, Jay wrote: "OMG What a day that was! I can't believe the love and support we've received all at once @lukeworley1!

I'm so grateful for everyone's kind words honestly you don't know how much it means to me." She added: "We had the best day and I can’t wait for you all to watch our journey together, [wink emoji]. So overwhelming but at the same time I still feel like it's not real!"

Luke wrote a similar message on his Instagram, fuelling fan speculation that they remained in marital bliss! He posted: "I hope you all enjoyed watching our wedding as much we enjoyed it!

It was an amazing day and I couldn't have wished for it to have gone any better. This will always be a day I will never forget. I cannot wait for you all to see the rest of our journey."

Who is Jay Howard from Married at First Sight UK?

Jay is a sales manager from Lancashire. The 31-year-old revealed to the experts that she was looking for The One and admitted she was initially nervous about how her groom would react to her disability, but she was overjoyed when Luke assured her that he blown away by his new bride.

Chatting about her time on the popular show, she told Channel 4: "You think you know what you're getting yourself into and prepared for it and think you're ready for this. Until you're actually in it yourself nobody can prepare you for that. It's something that nobody does. Who goes and marries someone off the street?"

Who is Luke Worley from Married at First Sight UK?

Luke, 31, hails from Clacton in Essex and works as a sales executive. If Luke is a familiar face to fans, then that's because he is no stranger to reality TV! The star appeared on other E4 dating show called Love Language which was hosted by Davina McCall. Upon joining the show, Luke described what he was looking for: "I'm really open so I know I can make things work and build, I'm just hoping she has the same attitude."