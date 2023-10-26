Pierce Brosnan, 70, is completely unrecognizable in new photos

In a stunning transformation for Sky Cinema's forthcoming film The Last Rifleman, Pierce Brosnan is completely unrecognizable as he steps into the shoes of D-Day veteran Artie Crawford, inspired by the life of The Great Escaper Bernard Jordan.

At 70, the iconic James Bond actor undergoes a significant transformation to play 92-year-old Artie. Using prosthetics and a balding grey wig, the film captures Artie's elderly appearance, and with a suit bedecked with war medals, Pierce's portrayal emanates the aura of a dignified veteran.

A teaser from the film captivated audiences, stating: “@piercebrosnanofficial as 92-year-old WWII veteran Artie in The Last Rifleman will make you believe in humanity again.Artie’s epic journey to attend the anniversary of the D-Day landings is a true tale. Coming to Sky Cinema soon.”

This wartime film recounts the real-life adventures of Royal Navy Lieutenant Jordan, who, at 89, made headlines in 2014 for his audacious escape from his care home.

Intent on commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, Bernard deceived his care home staff, saying he was merely 'popping down to the shops'.

In reality, he journeyed from Brighton Railway station to Portsmouth, eventually taking a ferry to Caen. Successfully, he participated in the events, paying tribute with hundreds of fellow veterans to those who sacrificed their lives during the war.

As Bernard was immersed in the D-Day ceremonies, back home, a frantic cross-channel search and rescue operation was underway to find him. His escapade was so noteworthy that it was featured on the Mail's front page, leading to his endearing moniker, The Great Escaper.

Reflecting on his impromptu journey, Bernard said: "My thoughts were with my mates who had been killed. I was going to pay my respects."

He elaborated further on what drove him: "In the months leading up to the anniversary, I tried to get an official trip to Normandy, but I didn’t have the necessary passes.

“Seeing all the TV coverage the day before D-Day, I felt, 'I have to go and be part of it.' I was naughty and secretive."

Tragically, Bernie passed away in January of the subsequent year, and his beloved childhood companion, Irene, departed a mere week after. They generously bequeathed their £600,000 estate to the RNLI, as the couple had no children.

Bernard's heartwarming story has garnered significant attention. Apart from Pierce's portrayal, legendary actor Michael Caine depicted him in ITV's series The Great Escaper.

Pierce, fully immersing himself in the role, was spotted using a walking stick during the film's shooting in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Directed by Terry Loane and penned by Kevin Fitzpatrick, The Last Rifleman promises a compelling narrative based on true events.

The film's ensemble includes acclaimed actors like Clémence Poésy of Harry Potter, German star Jürgen Prochnow, John Amos, Claire Rafferty from Derry Girls, and Desmond Eastwood of Normal People.

Audiences are eagerly awaiting the release of The Last Rifleman.

Though an official launch date remains to be announced, it's certain to be a highlight of the cinematic calendar this year.