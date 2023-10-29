Meet Time star Jodie Whittaker's famous husband

Jodie Whittaker is taking on a brand new role as she joins Tamara Lawrance and Bella Ramsey in the gritty BBC drama Time. A far cry from the world of Doctor Who, rather than travelling through time, the actress will be serving it as prisoner, Orla, in the series.

Revered for her critically-acclaimed performances in Broadchurch (2013), Adult Life Skills (2016), and Journeyman (2017), among others, Jodie is revered as one of the best-loved British stars working today, so we're expecting big things from Time. But, did you know she's not the only actor in her family? Meet Christian Contreras, Jodie's husband of 15 years…

Who is Time star Jodie Whittaker's famous husband Christian Contreras?

Born in Belize, Christian Contreras is an actor. Known for appearing in the TV series Odyssey (2015) and Halo: Nightfall: (2013), he also landed the role of a C.I.A security agent in Zero Dark Thirty (2012). Additionally, Christian is credited as a co-writer on the 2018 crime drama, City of Lies, starring Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker.

Christian Contreras in an actor and writer

How did Jodie Whittaker meet Christian Contreras?

Jodie and Christian first met while attending Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Three years after their 2005 graduation, the couple tied the knot.

"We had a big wedding in Arizona - very attention-seeking, big dress, big guest-list kind of wedding. It was obviously in my top five days…" Jodie told The Independent in 2011.

The couple met at Guildhall School of Music and Drama

Reflecting on their nuptials, Jodie previously revealed: "I felt really young when I got married at just 26, especially living and working somewhere as fast-paced as London - where you can't even plan for the next week, let alone commit to something for the rest of your life. But I'm a good wife, though I think I'm a bit rubbish at home comforts."

Preferring to keep her marriage out of the spotlight, Jodie rarely talks about life with Christian, which she explained to The Mirror.

The couple are proud parents to two children

"He's from Tucson and I'm from Huddersfield," she said. "But I don't divulge stuff about him, because I don't think he'd appreciate it when he's not here to speak for himself. We do get comments like, 'Where the hell did you two meet?' We're like an international couple."

Following their 2008 wedding, Jodie and Christian have since welcomed two children, whose names are yet to be revealed.

What is Time about?

Jodie will star in the second season of Time. While fans watched as Stephen Graham and Sean Bean navigated the prison system in series one, this time round, the show will be led by Jodie, and her co-stars Tamara Lawrance and Bella Ramsey.

Jodie Whittaker as Orla in Time

The official synopsis reads: "Told through the lens of three very different inmates, Time is a moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women's prison.

"Arriving at Carlingford Prison on the same day, Orla, Abi and Kelsey are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world. But even with the ever-present threat of violence within its walls, they discover that an unexpected sense of community, and a shared understanding, still might be possible."