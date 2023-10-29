Meet the cast of Time series two including Jodie Whitaker, Tamara Lawrence and more

Time wowed audiences and critics alike when it was released in 2021. The cast of series ones consisted of Sean Bean and Stephen Graham who both received BAFTA nominations for their roles, with Sean going on to win for Best Actor. The show also won Best Mini-Series.

And now it's back with a new story and a new cast to meet. Let's get to know them better here…

WATCH: The official trailer for series two of Time

Jodie Whitaker as Orla

Playing the role of Orla is Jodie Whitaker. Orla is a single mother of three and we first meet her in her home but soon she finds herself in court and sentenced to six months in prison. There, she has to navigate the fact that her crime doesn't necessarily warrant the time, but has to battle with what that means.

Jodie told the BBC: "In law, there are very clear lines on what is legal and what is not legal – but then there are very blurred lines of what warrants prison sentences and what warrants fines.

"In Orla's situation, the crime doesn't necessarily merit the sentence. The cost of living crisis has absolutely contributed to Orla's situation."

© Sally Mais Jodie Whittaker played Orla

Viewers will be familiar with Jodie for her work in shows like Doctor Who and Broadchurch.

Tamara Lawrence as Abi

Tamara Lawrence plays an inmate called Abi who is in for a life sentence but the details of which she is keeping to herself. When viewers first meet her, she's served three and a half years in a different prison and has since moved. Tamara said of her character: "The nature of her crime was revealed in the previous prison and the inmates turned against her for that.

© Sally Mais Tamara Lawrance as Abi

"So she's trying to keep herself to herself, but also looks out for other inmates as well because she knows what it feels like to be ostracised."

Tamara is perhaps best known for her successful part in the film, The Silent Twins, alongside Letitia Wright, but she's also appeared in Kindred, The Long Song, and many theatre productions.

Bella Ramsey as Kelsey

Kelsey is an inmate who, when viewers first meet her, is a 19-year-old heroin addict who has recently become pregnant. She finds herself having to struggle and work things out after she gets sentenced. Kelsey is portrayed by Bella Ramsey, who opened up about playing the part: "Kelsey is very far removed from me, but as we've been filming and going through this I've found a lot of similarities and it was so natural for me to play her.

© Sally Mais Kelsey played by Bella Ramsey

"But initially, when I read the script, I was genuinely afraid I wouldn't be able to do it. I'd get on set and then it just wouldn't work. But thankfully it did, I think."

Bella Ramsey is known for her role in the Emmy-nominated This Is Us alongside Pedro Pascal, as well as Game of Thrones and Becoming Elizabeth.

Siobhan Finneran as Marie-Louise

Fans were first introduced to prison chaplain Marie-Louise in series one of Time and the character will return for series two, once again portrayed by the brilliant Siobhan Finneran.

Marie-Louise built up quite a strong bond with Sean Bean's character Mark Cobden in series one, and she'll no doubt have a similar bond with the new inmates in the all-female prison which is the focus for series two. Siobhan told the BBC: "My character's is that little glimmer of hope for some of the inmates. She's supportive and doesn't judge any of them.

© Sally Mais Siobhan Finneran is returning to Time on BBC

"She offers a little bit of help when she can, and hopefully encourages them to tell their stories because she understands that in some way this may go towards their healing.

Fans will recognise Siobhan for her incredible role as Claire in Happy Valley opposite Sarah Lancashire. She's also appeared in Downton Abbey, Rita Bob and Sue and Benidorm.

Is Stephen Graham returning to Time on BBC?

In short, no. Stephen Graham wowed audiences with his performance as prison officer Eric McNally but the award-winning actor won't be back for the new episodes.

The creator of the show, Jimmy McGovern explained that he simply didn't want to continue the story of Stephen's character, and his co-star Sean Bean's character, Mark Cobden, came to a conclusion at the end of the series meaning there was nowhere further to take the show. This almost prevented the writer from making another series at all.

© James Stack Stephen Graham played Eric McNally

"I didn't want to do a second series because I didn't want to pick up on the Stephen Graham character and it was impossible to pick up on the Sean Bean character so there just wasn't anywhere to take them I felt, so I said no.," he told PA.

"I didn't expect it to be a success. What I expected, the BBC expected was that it would be well received, it would be a well-received drama that would not get a particularly large audience. It was a well-received drama, the critics raved about it but it got a massive audience as well."