When does the new season of Chicago PD start - everything you need to know from cast to who is leaving

If 2023 were a normal year we'd already be six episodes into a new season of Chicago PD – but due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes and the failure by AMPTP to negotiate in good faith, Hollywood's TV and film actors have not been able to return to set.

The NBC drama would have been entering its 11th season in the 2023/2024 TV year, but the strike – and the uncertainty around a deal being made – mean that it remains unclear when the new episodes will hit TV screens. What we do know however, is that the show's writers have returned to the writing room after the WGA struck a deal with the AMPTP, and that longtime viewers will see one major change, when the show does return.

Here is all we know...

The show will likely return in 2024

When does Chicago PD start?

The traditional network business model sees dramas return every September, but due to the strikes many assumed that networks would consider a Spring 2024 premiere for many series, with a shortened 13-order season.

With writers rooms back in session, if negotiations are completed in the next few weeks between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP, there does remain a small window of opportunity for the actors to jump back into work and for showrunners to work with their crew to get episodes ready for a March release.

Right now, however, all release dates are theoretical.

Who is leaving Chicago PD in 2023?

© NBC Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in Chicago P.D.

Tracy Spiridakos will leave Chicago P.D. after season 11, HELLO! confirmed.

The actress – who portrays Detective Hailey Upton Halstead – has decided to wave goodbye to the police procedural, following a six-year stint, although she has not released any statement yet.

Tracy's exit follows the departure of her on-screen husband, Detective Jay Halstead, played by Jesse Lee Soffer, in 2022. The character made his last appearance in season 10, with the character taking an army job in Bolivia. It is unclear if she will be written out of the show throughout season 11 or if her absence will be explained from the first episode of the new season.

Who is the cast of Chicago PD?

© NBC LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight in Chicago PD

Sergeant Henry "Hank" Voight heads up the Intelligence Unit and he is played by Jason Beghe. He has been with the series since season one, and was first introduced in the first season of franchise sister show Chicago Fire.

Patrick John Flueger stars as Officer Adam Ruzek, and he has been with the show since the beginning as well. His romantic love interest is Officer Kim Burgess, played by Marina Squerciati, who is one of the series' most beloved characters. She began as a uniformed officer before being asked to join the Intelligence team in season four.

Kim has previously been partnered with Officer Kevin Atwater, played by LaRoyce Hawkins, has previously been promoted to the team.

Did Chicago PD get a new cast member?

© NBC Benjamin Levy Aguilar joined the series in 2022

Benjamin Levy Aguilar is the newest member of the cast, starring as Officer Dante Torres, a recruit who had a complicated past but was asked to join the team by Detective Halstead. When Jay left, he began to be mentored by Atwater.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.